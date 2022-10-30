Dota 2 new hero Muerta announced for Early 2023 during TI11

Muerta is our Dota 2 new hero announced during this year’s The International 2022, but she isn’t coming out until Early 2023.

As the two Grand Finalists take a break before the Best of 5 match that will close the show, Valve played a teaser trailer of its newest hero: Muerta. Her teaser trailer was played just right after the Ability Draft Showmatch between two teams of talents from across the world, headlined by Synderen for Team Dragon, and iceiceice for Team Thunderhide.

Valve did not reveal a lot about the new hero, but she definitely have a lot of charisma. She appears to be inspired by the South American holiday of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Muerto translates to dead in Spanish, and Muerta is its feminine equivalent in the language. Fitting for the Halloween season, which will commence just as The International crowns its new champions later today. Muerta will be released during an unspecified date in Early 2023.

Muerta appears to be a spectral being, talking about going through the veil and back. She wields a single flintlock pistol, which probably hints at a possible role for her as a core hero.

Muerta is the latest hero to be added to the game following Primal Beast, Hoodwink, and Snapfire. She would be the first hero with South American inspirations on her design. She will be Dota 2’s 124th hero.

Meanwhile, Team Secret eliminated Team Liquid in the lower bracket finals, retiring Matumbaman. This sets up a Best of 5 rematch between Team Secret and Tundra Esports in the Grand Finals, two teams who, arguably, equally deserve the Aegis of the Champions.

The Dota 2 The International 2022 concludes today and will be crowning new champions, and at least one double champion. The tournament currently has a total prize pool of $18.85 million, with the champions winning 45% of the pot.