In a heartfelt announcement that marks the end of a significant era, Dr. David A. Thomas, the president of Morehouse College, has announced that he will step down after the 2024-25 academic year. His departure will mark the culmination of seven years of leadership at the prestigious all-male, historically Black institution.

In his email to the Morehouse community announcing his resignation obtained by HBCU Pulse, Dr. Thomas reflected on his time at the helm and the pivotal moment for leadership transition. “The most challenging moment for a leader is to know when it is in his and the institution's best interest to step down,” he wrote. “I believe Morehouse's future potential requires new leadership. The next president will inherit a robust platform from which to build an agenda and vision that will accelerate and enhance the positive trajectory of the College.”

Dr. Thomas expressed confidence that Morehouse is well-positioned for continued success, citing the institution's strong foundation and the community's shared vision of a greater Morehouse. “The best moment for a leadership transition is when an institution is strong, and the building blocks are in place to achieve its vision,” he added.

Since assuming the presidency in 2018, Dr. Thomas has been a formidable force in advancing Morehouse College. Under his stewardship, the college has seen a record high in applications and a marked enhancement in the quality of admitted students. Significant investments have been made in physical infrastructure, including the renovation of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, the B.T. Harvey Stadium football field, the Edwin C. Moses Track & Field, and several on-campus classrooms, labs, and lecture halls. In addition, plans are underway for two new residence halls and a student center, promising a rejuvenated on-campus experience.

“Morehouse is strong today thanks to our collective work, commitment, and partnership over the last seven years,” Dr. Thomas noted in his resignation letter. He highlighted the institution's growing partnerships with prominent corporations and the attraction of world-class faculty and staff.

Among the many initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Thomas is the strategic theme of “Morehouse Beyond Borders.” This initiative has driven significant innovation and impact, exemplified by the launch of the globally accessible “Morehouse Online” undergraduate degree completion program—the first of its kind offered by an HBCU. Other notable projects include leadership in virtual reality as a pedagogical tool, the creation of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship with the Black Economic Alliance and Spelman College, and the establishment of the Black Men's Research Institute.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after retiring, Dr. Thomas will stay in Atlanta, taking on a faculty role at Morehouse and continuing to support his capital campaign. He plans to dedicate more time to writing, increase his participation on corporate and academic boards, and mentor aspiring young academic leaders aiming for college presidencies. Additionally, Dr. Thomas and his wife have purchased a home in Rhode Island to be closer to their first grandchild, where they plan to spend summers.

The Morehouse community will soon begin the search for a new president to lead the college into its next chapter, building upon the solid foundation laid by Dr. Thomas.