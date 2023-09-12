On a day of tragedy and remembrance, online social media posting is under a critically sensitive lens. DraftKings Sportsbook didn't quite get that memo when they released a “Never Forget” parlay promotion featuring the Jets, Mets, and Yankees on September 11, drawing swift backlash.

The marketing team at DraftKings posted a 9/11-themed parlay with odds for all three New York teams to win, and encouraged users to bet on them on the front page of their app.

DraftKings created this "Never Forget" 9/11 parlay featuring three New York teams. It was taken down after several hours. pic.twitter.com/7crexkTfic — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2023

According to the screenshot circulating online since Sunday night, over 300 people took part in the wager, who were enticed to wager in the spirit of an attack that killed over 3,000. The company was forced to publicly apologize on Monday afternoon, trying to extend their condolences to the families after the insensitive marketing.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the company wrote, per the Associated Press. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

The promotion was bashed as “tone deaf” by Brett Eagleson, who runs a first responders organization. He shared many of the similar sentiments to most fans online with the inappropriate nature of the DraftKings ad.

“It is shameful to use the national tragedy of 9/11 to promote a business,” Eagleson told The Associated Press. “We need accountability, justice and closure, not self-interest and shameless promotion.”

DraftKings is one of the leading sportsbooks in the United States, and has come to prominence with major marketing efforts brandished across social media, TV, and billboards across the country in the last few years. Since sports betting became legalized in 2018, they hold the top market share in most states along with FanDuel Sportsbook.