Aaron Rodgers is making his debut for the New York Jets tonight on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, and he was introduced in epic fashion that also included a nod toward 9/11. Aaron Rodgers came out of the Jets' tunnel with a spotlight on him, carrying the American flag.

Aaron Rodgers takes the field holding the American flag 🇺🇸 on 9/11. The atmosphere is unreal. pic.twitter.com/oIrSd4EnsH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

The Jets are wearing their throwback white uniforms for tonight's game, which are popular with the fanbase.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After Rodgers came out with the American flag, the Jets fans started to chant “USA! USA!”

There is an unbelievable amount of hype for this game and Rodgers' first season with the Jets. They have the chance to make a statement against the Buffalo Bills, a team that has established itself as one of the main contenders in the AFC.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Bills won the AFC East last season, but the Jets are looking to stake their claim and make themselves contenders with a win in Week 1 over the Bills.

The Jets are viewed as a team that has the potential to contend for a championship, but just had to put the quarterback in place for that to happen. Rodgers is supposed to be that guy for the Jets.

Rodgers did get hurt on the first drive of the game. The hope for the Jets is that Rodgers' ankle injury is not serious, and he can return either during tonight's game or soon after.

It will be interesting to see how this season goes for the Jets, and how Rodgers' play impacts it. Hopefully he is able to return to the field shortly.