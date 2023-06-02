Brad Pitt and Drake delighted fans with unexpected appearances on the season three finale of Dave, the comedy series starring Dave Burd, also known as Lil Dicky. The A-listers joined a long list of celebrity guests, including Rachel McAdams, who has made multiple appearances throughout the season, TMZ reports.

Drake makes guest appearance on Lil Dickey’s show ‘Dave’ pic.twitter.com/9piQpId63S — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 2, 2023

Now that’s how You do a Season Finale. Thank You Brad Pitt for coming back to Television just for @daveonfxx pic.twitter.com/4vOyKUHEgz — GaTa (@GaTaGED) June 1, 2023

It turns out Drake is a big fan of the show, and he expressed his admiration to Dicky in person. Dicky shared that Drake considers the show to be one of the more important shows of their generation. The praise from someone of Drake's stature is high indeed, as Dicky described him as “the top of the mountain top musically and as a rapper.”

Brad Pitt's cameo marks his return to scripted TV series since his appearance in an episode of Friends back in 2001. Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Pitt's presence on the show adds another level of star power. Similarly, Drake's appearance on Dave is a rare TV outing for the rapper, who last appeared in The Egos in 2018 and gained fame through his role in DeGrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2009.

Dave Burd, the 35-year-old rapper-turned-showrunner, shared his excitement about securing such high-profile guest stars. He revealed that it was a major challenge for his team, as these individuals don't typically do television. Burd sent an impassioned email to Pitt, and receiving a response from an email he didn't even know Pitt had made him question if it was all real. Seeing Brad Pitt on set solidified the reality of the situation for him.

While it remains uncertain whether Dave will return for a fourth season, the show's finale with its star-studded guest appearances proves that fans are not ready to bid farewell just yet. The unexpected cameos by Brad Pitt and Drake added an extra layer of excitement and surprise to an already beloved comedy series.