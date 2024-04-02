Drake finds himself embroiled in a heated feud with a significant portion of the rap world, with tensions escalating after Kendrick Lamar's diss towards him on the track “Like That,” featured on Future and Metro Boomin's album, “We Don't Trust You.” Future himself contributes to the narrative with subtle disses throughout the album, while even Rick Ross, a collaborator with Drake, unfollowed the Canadian rapper after the album's release, Hotnewhiphop reports. These developments have left Drake with few allies within the industry, despite his vast influence and popularity.
Acknowledgment of Clout: Drake's Subtle Endorsement of DJ Akademiks' Assertion
In a surprising turn of events, Drizzy subtly endorsed DJ Akademiks' claim that Future and Metro Boomin used his name for clout to boost the success of their album. Akademiks took to Instagram to congratulate the artists on their chart-topping success, suggesting that Drake's involvement in the song contributed to its popularity. Drake's endorsement came in the form of a “like” on Akademiks' post, indicating his tacit agreement with the assertion.
While some may view Drake's acknowledgment as a concession to the notion that his name was exploited for attention, others argue that it simply reflects his appreciation for the candid assessment of the situation. Despite being the target of disses, Drake recognizes the undeniable talent of Future and Metro Boomin, acknowledging their ability to produce hit songs regardless of controversy.
The Future of the Beef: Speculation and Analysis from DJ Akademiks
As tensions continue to simmer between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, DJ Akademiks wastes no time in dissecting the latest developments and offering his insights into the ongoing feud. While acknowledging the significance of Kendrick's diss towards Drake, Akademiks speculates about the potential repercussions and the next move in the escalating beef.
Drawing from recent footage of Drake at a club, Akademiks suggests that Drizzy may be preparing to retaliate against Kendrick Lamar. While some may dismiss this as mere conjecture, Akademiks points to Drake's demeanor and speculates about the possibility of him crafting a response in his Notes app or consulting with his team of ghostwriters.
Furthermore, Akademiks theorizes that Kendrick's diss may have been a calculated move to provoke a response from Drake or J. Cole, with the latter being notably absent from the current narrative. Speculation aside, Akademiks' analysis underscores the anticipation within the hip-hop community for the next chapter in this high-stakes feud.
As the saga unfolds, fans eagerly await the next move from Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, with each twist and turn adding to the intrigue and speculation surrounding one of the most talked-about beefs in recent memory. Amidst the drama, one thing remains clear: Drake's cryptic endorsement of DJ Akademiks' claim signals his readiness to confront the challenges head-on, as he navigates the turbulent waters of the rap world with characteristic aplomb.