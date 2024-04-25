The Carolina Panthers have undergone a great deal of change over the past several seasons. Carolina has gone through an ownership change, shuffled through multiple head coaches, and invested in franchise QB Bryce Young. One local quarterback prospect recently gushed over former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton.
Drake Maye appeared on The Dan Patrick Show yesterday and spoke on a variety of draft-related topics. One topic Maye and Patrick spent some time talking about is Maye's connection with Cam Newton.
“Panthers fan, huge Panthers fan,” Maye said about which team he rooted for as a kid. “You know we had season tickets and you know when Cam Newton came it was the best thing ever. So we were big Panthers fans.”
Drake Maye grew up playing football in Charlotte, North Carolina before deciding to play college football at the University of North Carolina. It makes a ton of sense that he would grow up a Panthers' fan.
Maye also spoke on meeting Cam Newton.
“I played him in a 7 on 7,” Maye said. “He coached a 7 on 7 team and we played him growing up, and he has a good squad.”
Maye is referring to Newton's 7 on 7 Football organization that has been in operation since 2011. Maye has been involved with the organization for a few years.
There are plenty of similarities between Maye's playing style and Newton's. Both are bigger QBs (Maye is 6'4″ 230lbs and Newton was 6'5″ 245lbs as a pro) with a similar approach to the QB position.
“He's huge,” Maye said. “I'm about six 64 and a half 65 and he's about like two inches taller than me probably like 30 pounds on me so he's he's a big dude.”
Who will the Carolina Panthers select with the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Detroit. However, the Carolina Panthers will have to wait until day two to partake in the action.
The Panthers' first-round pick belongs to the Chicago Bears this year. Carolina sent this year's first-rounder (which happens to be the first overall pick) to the Bears in last year's trade up to select Bryce Young.
Chicago also owns Carolina's second-round pick in 2025 as a result of that trade. The Chicago Bears are widely believed to be targeting USC QB Caleb Williams with that pick.
Carolina's first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the first pick in the second round, 33rd overall. While they can't get in on the action tonight (barring a trade), they will have their pick of whoever isn't drafted in tonight's first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina's biggest needs are wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive tackle. Luckily, this draft class features plenty of depth at all three positions.
There are any number of players who could fall to Carolina at 33. The Panthers could select the best remaining player, which may be a wise choice considering how many needs the rebuilding team has.
Historically, QB-needy teams have been known to trade up to the top of the second round if a guy they like falls outside of the first round. This happened last year with the Tennessee Titans. Carolina would be wise to consider this possibility on Friday is one of the top six QBs is still on the board.