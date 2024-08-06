Team USA features what could be the most talented basketball lineup ever, anchored by two of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The 2024 Paris Olympics mark the first time these all-time greats have played together, and their combined prowess makes them nearly unstoppable when they're in sync.

The prospect of LeBron James and Stephen Curry teaming up has been circulating for the past two years, and now Team USA delivers on that dream combo by bringing these superstars together. James, as the veteran leader, remains remarkably the best player on the roster, despite his experience and age.

In contrast to his leading role with the Golden State Warriors, Curry assumes a supporting role in the Team USA lineup. Similar to his time with Kevin Durant from 2016 to 2019, Curry easily embraces this role, demonstrating his adaptability and team-first mentality.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry's “too small” play

LeBron James and Stephen Curry use a play called “too small.” In this setup, Curry, the shortest player on Team USA at 6-foot-2, screens for James, who, with his 6-foot-8, 260-pound frame and impressive athleticism, is known for his powerful drives to the basket.

Typically, the defender who ends up matched up against James after the switch is “too small” to effectively defend him.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has utilized LeBron James as the de facto point guard, with Stephen Curry primarily working off the ball, enabling innovative plays. Curry is familiar with these setups from his time with the Golden State Warriors, but the addition of James makes the combination even more formidable.

Stephen Curry playing off-ball even for Team USA

Kerr’s emphasis on using Curry off the ball includes a slight tweak from the Warriors' usual approach. This play has been highly effective for Team USA this summer, as Curry detailed on Monday.

“I’m a good screener and can cause some confusion for a guy like (LeBron) having the ball,” Curry said ahead of Team USA’s practice for their Olympic quarterfinal against Brazil on Tuesday.

“We do it a little bit in Golden State where you have somebody else having the ball and me setting it, and I have a lot of different actions you can run, but if you get (LeBron) going downhill, good luck to anybody trying to stop him and having me come off into space. Just try to make teams make decisions and the more decisions you can make a defense make the better chance you have to create confusion,” Curry continued.

At 36, Curry takes on the physical challenge of setting screens against larger opponents, giving James a significant advantage to capitalize on.

While not Team USA’s go-to play, the effectiveness of this strategy is remarkable thanks to the players' individual talents. The smooth coordination between these two elite athletes reinforces why fans think such a pair could change the NBA. Their seamless collaboration, given their Akron roots, is hardly surprising.

LeBron James' efficiency for Team USA

Throughout the summer, James has been the top scorer for Team USA, averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting an impressive .627 from the field. At 39 years old, he’s driving to the basket and maneuvering through the lane with reckless abandon, with just seven of his 47 field goals being three-pointers.

While James hasn't scored every basket from the “too small” play, it has certainly contributed to the ease and consistency with which he reaches the rim and scores. Opponents closer to his size have struggled to defend him, and mismatches have proven to be highly effective.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were key to Team USA's perfect record and top spot in group play. As the knockout rounds begin, however, they face tougher challenges and can’t afford any mistakes.

Team USA faces Brazil in the quarterfinals. Watch out for this Curry and James set play.