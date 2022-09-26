Draymond Green keeps it real on possibility of contract extension with Dubs

Draymond Green has arguably been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for over 10 years. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Green’s time with the team could be coming to an end soon.

Draymond Green on getting an extension done before the season starts: "I don't think it will happen. … For me, going into this season, I'm just focused on being as great as I can be." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) September 25, 2022

If Green declines his 2023-24 player option, he can be an unrestricted free agent as soon as next summer. As someone who has been such an integral part of the Warriors’ success since his arrival, it is worrisome that Green finds it unlikely he will receive an extension before the season starts.

Last season, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. These numbers are well in line with Green’s career averages. The statistic that likely serves as the main roadblock surrounding Green’s future is that he only played in 46 games.

Green has not played in at least 73 games since the 2016-17 season.

While the four-time NBA All-Star and 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year remains productive on the court, Green’s health is a question mark. Green is 32 years old and will likely seek one final long-term deal.

The Warriors’ front office likely does not want to be locked into a long-term deal with an older, injury-prone player while they still have to pay younger players such as Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and James Wiseman.

Similarly to Green, Klay Thompson also has not received a contract extension yet.

It does not help the Warriors currently have the highest payroll in the NBA. For Golden State, paying the luxury tax has worked out thus far but as the core of Green, Thompson, and Stephen Curry gets older maybe it is time to start looking toward the future.