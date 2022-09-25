Jordan Poole gets real on contract extension at Warriors Media Day

Jordan Poole proved what he’s worth during the Golden State Warriors’ championship run, and maintained on Sunday that there’s “no ceiling” to how much better he can get after a breakout campaign in 2021-22. As his team begins official preparations for the 2022-23 season, though, Poole’s focus seems squarely on winning another title—not the uncertainty regarding his contract situation.

Asked by Anthony Slater of The Athletic where his head stands with the October 17th deadline for rookie contract extensions nearing, Poole made clear he’ll let his representation handle negotiations, keeping his eyes on the prize of consecutive championships.

“We did what we needed to do last year, got a championship for the team. Obviously it’s something that’s out there, but I’ll let my reps handle that,” he said. “I have the most faith and confidence we’ll work something out, but I’m just here to play basketball. I’m excited to be back with the team.”

Pressed if he’d be comfortable entering the season without a new deal in place, Poole again demurred.

“I mean, however we go into the season is how we go in,” he said. “I’m gonna play my game and continue to be me, and put everything forward to help us win games whatever the situation or circumstance is.”

Here is Jordan Poole on his unsettled contract situation entering training camp pic.twitter.com/8VKEBzMIxG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 25, 2022

As Poole indicated, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said on Thursday that management has plans to enter more formal negotiations with Poole’s representation once Golden State returns from its preseason trip to Japan. The sides will have just over a week to reach a deal before the October 17th deadline for rookie extensions passes.

Poole certainly earned a massive raise off his rookie-scale contract last season, cementing himself as one of basketball’s most dynamic young guards before playing even better in the playoffs. He shot an incredible 62.7% on two-pointers on the Golden State’s title run, not to mention just below 40% on a steady diet of difficult three-point attempts.

But just like his defensive struggles complicate contract talks, so does the similar status of teammates like Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, both of whom could be free agents next summer.

Golden State has been adamant it hopes to retain Poole, Wiggins and Green. There’s a limit to the luxury tax bill owner Joe Lacob is willing to spend, though, and Myers admitted on Thursday management will seek a team-friendly extension with Poole. Will it be enough for him to get locked up long-term? We’ll find out by mid-October.