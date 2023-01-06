By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Draymond Green is no stranger to being fined and suspended by the NBA. Earlier this season, Green was fined $25,000 for a verbal spat with a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He has been fined multiple times throughout his career after criticism of the officiating. Throughout his NBA career, Green has amassed over $1 million in fines. He was famously suspended from Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The suspension was triggered due to Green accumulating flagrant fouls. And now, it’s possible that he may be facing another suspension sometime soon.

Draymond Green has racked up 12 technical fouls on the season and the NBA triggers an automatic suspension at 16. His 12th technical came Wednesday during a loss against the Detroit Pistons when he was involved in a late game shoving match with Isaiah Stewart. With 43 games left in the regular season, it’s tough to a imagine a scenario where Green doesn’t pick up his final two technical fouls. But it’s a scenario he fully accepts as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.

“I’m gonna get suspended for a game anyway because of what’s happened in the past with referees,” Green said. “So you stop talking to them and you still get techs. So I’m gonna get suspended anyways, it is what it is. There’s not anything that I can do about it.”

Green has never been one to mince words or refrain from expressing his thoughts even if it has gotten him into trouble with the NBA.