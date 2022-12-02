Published December 2, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Draymond Green has been no stranger to getting into trouble with the NBA during his career and the latest incident came down on Thursday when he was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during the Golden State Warriors loss to the Dallas Mavericks as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

Draymond Green fined pic.twitter.com/FMDj0yMoas — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 2, 2022

This isn’t the first time this season that Draymond Green has been involved in an incident with a fan during a game. Earlier this season during a Warriors game against the Charlotte Hornets, Green was caught getting into a verbal spat with a fan that went viral and required some intervention from arena security. Green was not fined for that incident as he did not use any profanity.

Green, however, did incur a fine earlier this season by the Warriors for his involvement in an incident at practice with teammate Jordan Poole. That fine made Green surpass the $1 million mark in total fines throughout his career as per Larry Brown Sports.

On the season, Green is averaging 9.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from the three-point line. Now in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Warriors, Green has seen a slip in his regular production but he still remains a valuable member of the team.

As the Warriors have tried to mount a defense of their title this season, they’ve gotten off to a sluggish start. They have been playing a little better as of late though and they currently sit at 11-11 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.