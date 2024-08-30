ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Dream take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA odds series has our Dream Aces prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces look like they're a spent force. It's not embarrassing. It's not humiliating. It's reality. It's part of the world of professional sports. Winning is hard. Winning championships is hard. Winning three straight championships in a pro sports league is insanely difficult. There's a reason why it doesn't happen very often. The Kansas City Chiefs will go for three straight Super Bowls this fall. It's not going to be easy. The Golden State Warriors didn't win three in a row in their prime. The LeBron James-Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Miami Heat didn't do it. The Tim Duncan Spurs didn't do it. The only team since the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls to do so in the NBA was the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal Lakers from 2000-2002. This stuff is hard. The Aces are finding out how hard it is.

Other teams are hungrier. The Aces are getting everyone's best shot. The Aces have dealt with internal turmoil this season connected to former team member Dearica Hamby, now with the Los Angeles Sparks. Coach Becky Hammon's professional reputation has taken some hits. It has been a year of hard knocks for a team which sent five players to the Olympic Games in Paris for Team USA. It's not an idle coincidence that Team USA did not play extremely well in the gold medal game and in portions of other games in the tournament. Lots of Aces players have not been at their best this season, with the clear and obvious exception of A'Ja Wilson, the best player in the WNBA. Wilson has been a tower of strength and reliability, but the pieces around her are not coming together. Vegas is closer to sixth-place Phoenix than it is to third-place Connecticut in the standings. Vegas's ceiling in terms of a playoff seeding is No. 4, meaning the Aces will not have home-court advantage in the latter rounds of the WNBA playoffs … if the Aces even get there, which is a real question right now.

The Atlanta Dream are a hungry opponent for Vegas on Friday. The Dream led Seattle in the final minute before losing to the Storm. The Dream barely missed a chance to tie the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot. They're still just one game back and have a definite chance to catch and pass Chicago in the final 10 games of the WNBA season.

Here are the Dream-Aces WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Aces Odds

Atlanta Dream: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +440

Las Vegas Aces: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dream vs. Aces

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

We talked a lot about the Aces in the introduction to this piece because the Aces have been getting double-digit spreads all season long and have usually not covered them. Vegas has gotten more reputation-based respect in terms of point spreads than any other team in the league with the possible exception of the New York Liberty. Yet, the Aces aren't covering spreads. The Dream, meanwhile, easily covered a +8.5-point spread in Seattle against the Storm the other night, despite losing the game in the final minute. They have been a better team since the Olympic break and have been regularly covering spreads.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

Maybe this is the game the Aces get fed up and say “enough is enough!” and put it all together. If that finally happens, Vegas will cover.

Final Dream-Aces Prediction & Pick

There's little sense in backing the Aces until they show they can cover a spread. Stay away from this one but lean to the Dream if you feel you have to make a play.

Final Dream-Aces Prediction & Pick: Dream +10.5