The Atlanta Dream take on the New York Liberty. Check out our WNBA Playoffs odds series for our Dream Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Liberty.

The Atlanta Dream played the New York Liberty on Thursday night in the WNBA regular season finale. However, the Liberty did not play their starters full minutes. New York didn't completely rest them, either — the game was a light walkthrough for the veterans who are chasing a championship in the coming weeks. The thought process was to ensure that the Liberty's best players wouldn't be rusty for Sunday's playoff opener. It was clear, though, that Thursday's game did not offer reason for any New York player to overextend herself and push limits. The Dream did that. Atlanta needed a win to secure a playoff spot and managed to get it. The Dream wound up winning their last three games to swipe the No. 8 spot from the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. Atlanta beat both teams before closing the deal against the Liberty. Atlanta was also fortunate that New York had nothing to play for on Thursday. Had the Liberty lost to the Mystics on Tuesday night, New York would have needed to win on Thursday to lock up the top seed. If Washington had beaten the Liberty, the Mystics would have been in position to get the No. 8 seed. The Dream were fortunate, but they earned their luck. The win at Washington this past Sunday is what turned around and saved their season. Now Atlanta gets to face the Liberty three days after Thursday's game.

One should not expect Sunday to look or feel anything like Thursday.

Here are the Dream-Liberty WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Dream-Liberty Odds

Atlanta Dream: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

New York Liberty: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dream vs. Liberty

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream have covered the spread in their two games played at New York this season. That's surprising, but it's true. Sure, the Thursday game was abnormal, but Atlanta lost by only six at New York midway through the season when the Liberty had every incentive to play hard and win. Atlanta was a noticeably better team after the Olympic break. The Dream were 7-17 in 24 pre-Olympic games. The Dream were 8-8 in 16 post-Olympic games to finish 15-25. Atlanta doesn't have to win this game outright to cover, either. Losing by 12 would cover. That seems like a large margin for error. Atlanta is going to battle and make New York earn this win, enough to cover the spread.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty jogged through Thursday's game, as though getting a light cardio workout. Now come the playoffs, and the Liberty's pursuit of a WNBA title which has eluded them the last two years. New York has been the best team in the WNBA this season. New York lost Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to the 2023 champion Las Vegas Aces by one point. They have carried the memory of that stinging loss as motivation throughout the offseason and into the 2024 regular season. They are going to not waste any time here. They should get on top of this game and pull away from Atlanta by 20.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty are a much better team with championship aspirations, playing at home, and rested. They should absolutely drill the Dream. Take New York.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -12.5