The Atlanta Dream take on the New York Liberty. Check out our WNBA Playoffs odds series for our Dream Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Liberty.

The Atlanta Dream played the New York Liberty on Thursday of last week when the Liberty had no incentive to win the game. Atlanta won comfortably to make the playoffs and set up a best-of-three series with New York which began on Sunday. The Liberty dominated from the start and covered the 12.5-point spread, albeit by a small margin. New York got on top of the game early and then cruised to the finish line, creating a sweat for Liberty backers. However, the favorite did come through and cover.

As the series stays in New York for Game 2, we offer a reminder: In the WNBA first round, the third and final — and deciding — game of the series is at the lower seed. The higher seed can win the series without ever playing a road game, but the risk is that if the higher seed doesn't put the series away in two games, the lower seed gets a winner-take-all game on its home floor. No other major professional sports league in the United States has this setup (“major” referring to baseball, football, basketball, and hockey at the highest professional level, not the minor leagues).

New York is therefore going to be highly motivated to close this series out. Can the Dream play well enough to, at the very least, give themselves a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter? It figures to be an uphill battle for Atlanta, given that it finished 15-25 in the 40-game regular season while New York went 32-8. The Liberty had more than twice as many wins as the Dream. Atlanta had more than three times as many losses as New York. The gulf between these teams appeared to be wide, and Sunday's Game 1 reflected that. It will be a challenge for Atlanta to change the reality of this series in Game 2.

Here are the Dream-Liberty WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Dream-Liberty Odds

Atlanta Dream: +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +590

New York Liberty: -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dream vs. Liberty

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream have been residing in the New York area for nearly a full week, given that they played on the Liberty's home floor last Thursday and then this past Sunday. The fact that they got blown out on Sunday won't necessarily mean they will get blown out a second time. This is an elimination game for the Dream, which should increase their level of urgency and lead to better adjustments compared to Sunday. New York is the better team, but Atlanta could play this game slightly more competitively. It failed to cover the spread by two points in Game 1. It just needs to improve by two points in Game 2. That's not asking too much; the 12.5-point spread is unchanged from Game 1, so it's not as though Atlanta has to improve by more than two points. Just two will do.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty were frankly 20 points better but didn't go all-out in the fourth quarter in Game 1. It makes sense. Teams have a job to win games, not to cover spreads. It was wise for New York to not go full throttle in Game 1 with Game 2 around the corner. Now, however, with a chance to finish the series and not have to fly to Atlanta for Game 3, you will indeed see more of a desire by the Liberty to put this game fully to bed and give Atlanta no hope of a comeback. New York by 20.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty should be able to emphatically end this series and not give the Dream any sniff whatsoever. Take the Liberty again.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -12.5