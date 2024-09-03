ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Dream take on the Phoenix Mercury. Our WNBA odds series has our Dream Mercury prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Mercury.

The Atlanta Dream have done it. They have caught the Chicago Sky in the WNBA standings, tying Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot. When the Olympic break arrived, Atlanta was several games behind Chicago, but with the Sky losing six straight games and Atlanta playing .500 ball in its last eight games, the Dream — despite an 11-21 overall record — have caught the Sky and are now locked in what seems to be a two-team race for the final playoff berth in the league. It's true that Washington and Dallas might still have a flicker of hope. They play on Tuesday night, with the winner staying alive and the loser being essentially eliminated. However, Atlanta — measured against the Mystics and Wings — certainly has the upper hand, being up by two games heading into Tuesday's WNBA action.

If Atlanta can go into Phoenix and beat the Mercury, it would have a two-game lead over the Washington-Dallas winner with just seven games left to play in the regular season. While not a large lead, it would be a significant advantage. The Washington-Dallas winner would need to get on a roll to have a realistic chance of catching the Dream.

That, of course, is secondary to the bigger question: Which team — Atlanta or Chicago — is in a better position to grab that No. 8 spot down the stretch? We ca start with Tuesday night. When this game in Phoenix is going on, the Chicago Sky will be in Las Vegas against the Aces. Chicago, having lost six in a row, is a huge underdog in Vegas. If the Dream win and the Sky lose, Atlanta will take a one-game lead over Chicago with seven games left. It's a huge opportunity for the Dream to make the playoffs. When they were 7-17 at the Olympic break, we did not think Atlanta would be in such a favorable position to make the playoffs just after Labor Day.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

Phoenix's Natasha Cloud has been suspended for accumulating too many technical fouls. She reached the limit and has triggered an automatic one-game suspension. That leaves the fading Mercury without a valuable piece in their lineup. The Mercury no-showed on Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Aces, getting blasted by 19 points in the first quarter and never truly mounting any real resistance. The game was never close after that first quarter. The Mercury have fallen way behind in a number of their games this year. They have fallen behind by 28 points or more in multiple games against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. When Brittney Griner is not on the floor, this team often crumbles because of its lack of a rim-protecting backup center. There are holes on this roster, and they have been repeatedly exposed as the season has gone along. Kahleah Copper is the star of this team, but she can't do everything. She needs help, and frankly, she's not getting nearly enough. Atlanta just played a strong game in Los Angeles on Sunday in a wipeout of the Sparks. This team is trending up while Phoenix is trending down.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury should be embarrassed by their lack of competitive fire against the Aces — a geographical and personal rival — on Sunday at home. Everyone is going to be highly motivated to play a lot better in this game. That should propel Phoenix to a win.

Final Dream-Mercury Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to the Dream, but the Mercury could bounce back from a bad performance two days ago. Our official recommendation is to pass on this one.

