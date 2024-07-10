The Atlanta Dream take on the Chicago Sky. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Dream-Sky prediction, odds, and pick.

The Atlanta Dream (7-13) have been inconsistent lately, struggling to find their rhythm on both ends of the floor. However, they'll look to capitalize on the stellar play of Allisha Gray, who has been a bright spot for Atlanta this season. Gray's ability to create her own shot and stretch the floor will be key against Chicago's defense.

On the other side, the Chicago Sky (8-11) have shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled with consistency as well. Angel Reese has been a dominant force on the boards, currently riding an impressive double-double streak. Her battle in the paint against Atlanta's frontcourt could be a deciding factor in this contest.

Both teams will likely emphasize controlling the tempo, with Atlanta preferring a faster pace and Chicago looking to slow things down. The Dream's perimeter shooting versus the Sky's interior presence sets up an intriguing clash of styles.

With playoff positioning on the line, expect a tightly contested affair that could come down to the final possessions. This matchup has all the makings of an exciting, down-to-the-wire WNBA showdown.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Sky Odds

Atlanta Dream: +6 (-108)

Chicago Sky: -6 (-112)

Over: 157.5 (-108)

Under: 157.5 (-112)

How To Watch Dream vs. Sky

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Dream are poised to snap their four-game losing streak as they visit the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night, and they'll emerge victorious on the road.

The Dream's offensive firepower gives them a significant edge. Despite their recent struggles, Atlanta's ability to score in bunches remains a constant threat. Allisha Gray has been a standout performer, as evidenced by her efficient 19-point outing on 7-of-11 shooting in their last game. Her scoring prowess, combined with the team's overall three-point shooting accuracy of 32.1%, will stretch Chicago's defense and create opportunities.

Defensively, Atlanta has shown flashes of brilliance, ranking 6th in the league in opponent assists allowed. This defensive cohesion will be crucial in disrupting Chicago's offensive rhythm and forcing turnovers. The Dream's ability to draw fouls (17.9 per game) could also play a significant role, potentially getting key Sky players into foul trouble early.

While Chicago has the home-court advantage, they've struggled with consistency this season. The Sky's recent 4-6 record against the spread in their last 10 games suggests they're vulnerable, especially against a hungry Atlanta team looking to right the ship.

The X-factor in this matchup could be Atlanta's rebounding. Although they've had challenges in this area, averaging 34.6 rebounds per game, they're facing a Chicago team that has also struggled on the boards. If the Dream can control the glass, particularly on the offensive end, it will create crucial second-chance opportunities.

The potential absence of Chicago's Elizabeth Williams could leave a void in their frontcourt that Atlanta can exploit. With a balanced attack and renewed focus, the Dream has all the tools necessary to secure a much-needed road victory and turn their season around.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Sky are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday night, and they'll come out on top in this Wednesday night matchup

The Sky's home-court advantage cannot be overstated. With a passionate Chicago crowd behind them, the Sky have historically performed well at Wintrust Arena. This familiar environment will provide a significant boost to their confidence and energy levels.

Chicago's offensive firepower is another key factor. Chennedy Carter has been on a tear lately, averaging 16.5 points per game. Her ability to create shots and penetrate the defense will be crucial against Atlanta's perimeter defenders. Additionally, Marina Mabrey's three-point shooting (2.2 per game) will stretch the Dream's defense and open up opportunities for her teammates.

The Sky's rebounding prowess, led by Angel Reese's impressive 11.9 boards per game, gives them a significant edge on the glass. Reese's ability to secure second-chance opportunities and limit Atlanta's possessions will be a game-changer.

Defensively, Chicago has been solid, allowing 81.2 points per game. Elizabeth Williams, if available, could be a defensive anchor, averaging 1.7 blocks per game. Her presence in the paint will make it difficult for Atlanta's interior scorers.

The Dream's recent struggles on the road, having lost three straight away games, play in Chicago's favor. Atlanta's offensive inconsistency (75.9 points per game, 12th in the league) will be further challenged by the Sky's home defense.

Chicago's depth and balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging over 8 points per game, will prove too much for Atlanta to handle over four quarters. With multiple offensive threats, the Sky can adapt their strategy as needed throughout the game.

The Chicago Sky to defend their home court and secure a vital win against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Final Dream-Sky Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Sky will edge out the Atlanta Dream in Wednesday night's matchup at Wintrust Arena. Despite their recent struggles, the Sky have a slight edge playing at home and possess more offensive firepower with players like Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey.

The key to this game will be Angel Reese's dominance on the boards. Her ability to secure rebounds and create second-chance opportunities will be crucial for Chicago. Atlanta's inconsistent offense, averaging just 75.9 points per game, will likely struggle against the Sky's solid defense.

While the Dream's Allisha Gray could have a strong game, it won't be enough to overcome Chicago's balanced attack. Expect a close game, but the Sky should prevail covering the 6-point spread.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Dream-Sky Prediction & Pick: Chicago Sky -6 (-112), Under 157.5 (-112)