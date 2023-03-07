The Denver Broncos will have some difficult decisions in the 2023 offseason. This squad may lose certain players that have been crucial to their defense for quite some time. In fact, with only $18 million in cap room, the Broncos may be unable to pay Dre’Mont Jones the contract he deserves. As such, here we’ll look at the three best landing spots for Dre’mont Jones in the 2023 NFL Free Agency, including the Carolina Panthers.

According to Spotrac.com, Jones is projected to have an annual market value of $17.1 million. To make it possible for the Broncos to re-sign him, the team may need to cut some players or restructure some contracts. Meanwhile, GM George Paton expressed positivity in contract talks with Jones, whom he considers a “core player.” However, Jones himself has yet to come to terms with a new deal. For sure, he will enter the free agency market.

Keep in mind that Jones has been consistently improving and has shown his worth, making him deserving of a pay raise. He can also play both defensive end and defensive tackle. As such, it is risky to let him test the market, as another team may be willing to offer him a contract equivalent to the one given to Bradley Chubb. Still, the Broncos’ pockets may just not be deep enough to keep Jones in the Mile High City.

Also, without being franchise-tagged, Dre’mont is likely to command as high a salary as possible in this year’s NFL free agency market. In truth, that could potentially make him one of the top-paid non-quarterbacks available. Now, assuming Jones leaves the Broncos, it remains to be seen which teams would be willing to pay that high price tag and vie for his services in 2023.

Sources: Dre’Mont Jones plans to test the FA market and could command a contract in the $60-70M range. One of the NFL’s premier DL and only 26, Jones comes off a career-year: 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 9 TFLs and 1 FF in 13 games. #Broncos want to keep him, but will have to pay. pic.twitter.com/hwotmccpJm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2023

Let’s look at the best landing spots for Jones.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing a decision on their prominent free agents. These are Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, and it is unclear whether they will re-sign either or both of them. However, the team tends to pursue younger free agents. Of course, Dre’Mont Jones fits that description perfectly. Jones, who just turned 26, is an ascending player who may be a better fit for the Eagles’ 2023 depth chart. Additionally, he seems tired of losing and may be drawn to the Eagles’ winning culture.

Moreover, the Eagles’ recent hiring of Sean Desai to run their defense may make Philadelphia an even more attractive destination for Jones. Given his familiarity with the scheme and potential to pair up with Jordan Davis, Jones could provide the Eagles with a strong presence on the defensive front. If the Eagles decide to let go of Cox and Hargrave, Jones could be an excellent addition to their team to fill that void.

2. Miami Dolphins

Take note that Dre’mont Jones was unhappy when the Broncos traded away Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. However, Jones may have the opportunity to reunite with both Chubb and Vic Fangio. Don’t forget that Fangio was Jones’ former head coach in Denver. Fangio, of course, is now the new defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Despite having limited salary cap space, the Dolphins recently made a big move by hiring Fangio. This, again, could make Miami an attractive destination for Jones.

Recall that Jones began his NFL career in 2019 under Fangio’s guidance. Fangio gave Jones more opportunities each season until he became a force as a pass rusher. His familiarity with Fangio’s defensive scheme and a potential reunion with Chubb in Miami may be enticing factors for the young defensive lineman.

1. Carolina Panthers

First, take note that the Carolina Panthers, led by head coach Frank Reich, have built an impressive coaching staff. That includes former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. As such, if Dre’mont Jones ends up in Carolina, he would reunite with his former Broncos defensive coordinator. This connection should be attractive to Jones. He would also undoubtedly provide stability for Evero in his new role.

Objectively, of course, Jones could be a great addition to the Panthers’ defensive line. Remember that it already includes breakout nose tackle Derrick Brown and edge defender Brian Burns. The team also plans to have a base alignment of 3-4. Keep in mind that Jones has a proven track record as a high-caliber pass rusher in that scheme. In fact, he has earned career-highs in quarterback pressures and defensive stops under Evero’s guidance last season. Jones is expected to slot in place of free agent Matt Ioannidis. That would surely make the Panthers’ defensive front a force to be reckoned with.

Yes, the Panthers are currently focused on clearing cap space and finding a quarterback. Still, the connection between Evero and Jones could make the Panthers a very strong potential landing spot.