Penn State football will end 2024 either advancing in the College Football Playoffs or watching its season end. Boise State stands in between a semifinal spot and the Fiesta Bowl trophy for Drew Allar and company.

Granted, Allar has declared he hasn't played his last season with the Nittany Lions. He's bound to return for 2025. Allar doesn't have his future distracting him out in Glendale, Arizona.

But still, the Nittany Lions need an epic and precise passing performance from their quarterback on New Year's Eve. Boise State will send a fierce pass rush in the name of rattling Allar.

Can Allar withstand that upcoming field onslaught from the Broncos? And will he deliver a game of the ages in his young CFB career? Time to dive into some bold predictions for the highly-anticipated New Year's Eve showdown at State Farm Stadium.

Drew Allar will stay poised following SMU rout

Boise State won't be the only high-energy defense Allar will face. He saw a very formidable and talented one back on Dec. 21.

SMU brought a top 30 defense and the second-best unit in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Mustangs even arrived to Happy Valley with the top scoring defense among ACC teams.

Yet, Allar still looked calm and poised facing the barrage of pressure SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons tried to throw. Allar settled for 13-of-22 passing for 127 yards. Penn State's ground attack handled the dirty work in the 38-10 rout to open the College Football Playoffs.

Besides the Mustangs, Allar has seen other stout defenses. He tossed three touchdowns against Oregon in the Big 10 Conference title game despite tossing two picks and taking the loss. Allar also has seen Ohio State, USC and other Big 10 defenses. He won't looked overwhelmed by Boise State's pressure. Which leads to this next prediction.

Allar will exploit a major Boise State weakness

As talented this Broncos defense is, they've struggled defending the pass. It's one of Boise State's fatal flaws heading into the Fiesta Bowl.

Allar may have gotten sacked three times against SMU. However, opposing defenses have struggled snatching him for sacks. Penn State's front five has allowed only 14 sacks of Allar. The Nittany Lions even surrendered zero sacks in six of Allar's games.

The junior will pick apart this defense if BSU fails to get touches on him. Allar and PSU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki likely will turn to Oregon's game plan from the Ducks' Sept. 7 home win over Boise State. Dillon Gabriel hit BSU with short, timing passes to keep the Broncos on their heels — resulting in a 18-of-21 passing day for 243 yards.

Allar gets backed by one of the best offensive line units in the nation. Which helps swing the advantage to him and PSU.

Allar surpasses 250 yards and tosses 3 touchdowns

Boise State has delivered a strong run to the postseason. But BSU hasn't faced a more unorthodox offense this season until NYE.

Allar plays in a system that hits defenses with multiple shifts and pre-snap motions. Kotelnicki's scheme mirrors the past Boise State offenses once led by former offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin and ex-head coach Chris Petersen. But this philosophy is capable of opening up the air attack and exploiting the Broncos' secondary.

Allar gets the benefit of having a deep backfield to take pressure off him. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are a thundering mix, as proven in the rout of SMU. Both of their presences opens the passing game up too.

That said, Allar looks prime for a 250-yard, three touchdown evening in the desert.

Penn State, Allar create new Fiesta Bowl classic

Both programs delivered two of the more memorable Fiesta Bowls ever. Penn State stunned top-ranked Miami in the 1987 game. Boise State busted the trick plays to shock Oklahoma 20 years later.

The Broncos come with the most dominating player on the field in Ashton Jeanty. No doubt a breakout night from Jeanty increases BSU's chances to go 4-0 in this prestigious bowl contest. But Penn State brings the better overall QB in Allar. He's also surrounded by a plethora of consistent blockers and explosive weapons.

This latest Fiesta Bowl has the makings of becoming a potential instant classic. Penn State and Boise State look very even across the board. But Allar and the Lions are riding new momentum after their astonishing romp of SMU. Head coach James Franklin finally has his best chance of nearing a long-awaited national title bid for PSU. Allar and Penn State wins in a two-overtime classic 44-38, with the QB earning Most Valuable Player honors.