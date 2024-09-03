After CM Punk regained the bracelet MacGuffin at WWE Bash in Berlin, Drew McIntyre broke it on Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Psychopath is dishing the blame out to the young fan who made it.

On April 8, 2024, a fan named Victoria posted images from their WrestleMania XL experience on X (formerly Twitter). They first wore the Taylor Swift-like friendship bracelet and gifted it to CM Punk when meeting him. This bracelet has continued to be a crucial part of Punk and McIntyre's feud.

“His blood is on your hands,” McIntyre said after the RAW beatdown.

On the September 2, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre launched a sneak attack on Punk, who was celebrating his Bash in Berlin victory. This resulted in a bloodied Punk being carried out on a stretcher.

The feud between McIntyre and Punk is one of the WWE's hottest things going. They have only had two singles matches and still remain a fixture of RAW.

Both McIntyre and Punk are two of the WWE's biggest names. McIntyre is a three-time world champion in WWE, winning the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship once.

He has also won the NXT Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship (with Cody Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler). Additionally, McIntyre has won a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank match.

Since returning, Punk has been one of RAW's biggest babyfaces. He stepped away from wrestling for years after departing WWE in 2014. He returned to the industry in 2021, joining AEW, before ultimately departing that company.

Punk rejoined WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in his hometown, Chicago, Illinois. He made his in-ring return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, getting injured in the match.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's hot WWE rivalry

Since the WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been entrenched in the hottest feud in the company. They have been a consistent part of RAW's programming for the better part of the year.

Their rivalry began during the men's Royal Rumble match when McIntyre accidentally injured Punk's triceps. He delivered a Future Shock DDT that resulted in Punk being put on the shelf for over six months.

Still, McIntyre and Punk continued their feud despite not having a match until SummerSlam in August. After costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Punk continued terrorizing the former Scottish Warrior. He cost him the title on several occasions, including at Clash at the Castle in his home country of Scotland.

They had their first singles match at SummerSlam. Seth “Freakin” Rollins served as the special guest referee for the match. Punk lost after getting distracted by Rollins, who scooped up the friendship bracelet after it was found on the ring mat. McIntyre won the first match, but their rivalry was far from over.

At Bash in Berlin, McIntyre and Punk faced in a strap match. This stipulation meant the WWE superstars would be attached to each other via a strap. They would have to tap all four corners of the ring to win. Punk won this encounter, delivering four GTSs (Go to Sleeps) to McIntyre before tapping the corners.

Now, they are set up for a rubber match, perhaps at Bad Blood. McIntyre and Punk are bound for one more violent encounter before going their separate ways.