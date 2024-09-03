After securing a huge Strap match win at Bash in Berlin, CM Punk boldly declared that his feud with Drew McIntyre was over before turning his attention to a proper pursuit of Gunther's WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

And yet, apparently, no one told that to McIntyre, as after losing the match, his dignity, and the fated AJ Larry friendship bracelet – a prize seemingly worth more than gold – the “Scottish Warrior” went back into the lab to conjure up something big for the fall0ut episode of RAW mere days later.

You see, McIntyre didn't beat up Punk in the backstage area or even interrupt the massive promo he cut on Gunther, but instead waited until the “Best in the World” was taking a Colorado victory lap. Then, when his guard was down, McIntyre hit the “Second City Saint” square in the face with a brutal Claymour before mashing him down over and over again, going so far as to break his bracelet, funnel the beads into his mouth and leave him bloody with some Sweet Chin Music – read: aka another Claymour – that would make Shawn Michaels proud.

Carted off in an ambulance as blood leaked out of his mouth, McIntyre doubled down on his attack once more, leading fans to speculate when they would get to see the “Best in the World” in a WWE ring again and just how brutal the third match of this feud will be. All in all, a fantastic way to keep this feud going, as Punk's decision to call the feud “over” felt premature even at the time.

Drew McIntyre declares that his feud with CM Punk will never end

Discussing his seemingly endless feud with Punk on RAW in the lead-up to Bash in Berlin at Fanatics Fest NYC, McIntyre was asked about his feud with the “Best in the World” and if they will ever be able to see eye-to-eye in the future.

For McIntyre, the answer was a resounding no, as for as long as the two men work for the same company, they will be on sight for physical violence and psychological warfare.

“Yeah, if I take myself out of my own shoes, step back. Even in my own shoes, if you told me that prior to November, I would say there’s no way he’s ever gonna be back in WWE, never mind him and I in a match together, and then also having the feelings that I have for him, from my first run in the company, growing up around him and things I’ve not touched upon, but he negatively affected my career and life in certain ways when I was a kid, and I remember that, and it’s well documented, he was a piece of crap and is a piece of crap especially back then,” McIntyre explained via Fightful.

“So yeah, I could never have imagined it happening, and I also probably knew I’m gonna rough him up the first chance I get, and I did that, and his little tricep fell off the bone [laughs], so if he wants to keep coming after SummerSlam, I mean, I’m all for it. He said he won’t stop, and he’ll make sure that I’ll never be world champion, and I know that’s true until he is officially out of WWE, so we’re gonna go until one of us is not in the company anymore, at least not on the same brand, it feels like, because I want to be world champ and he’s prevented it multiple times. So we’re just gonna have to, I don’t know, one way or the other, exile the other out the company.”

So what does this mean for the future? Will Punk continue to be the focus of McIntyre's ire indefinitely? Or will the two men be able to push forward in their own ways? Well, while McIntyre is happy that fans like their feud, he would be just as happy to put him down once and for all and move on with his life.

“I mean, in the end, it’s what the fans enjoy and what they have that connection with, so I’m cool with that. But I’d rather that I took him and he was out the company already, and I was world champion [laughs]. But yeah, I mean, people are entertained by it, I’m fine kicking his a**e constantly. I hate his stupid face. I hate everything about him. I hate that he’s poisoned people’s minds to believe that he’s this messiah,” McIntyre noted. “I said nostalgia’s a h*ll of a thing. We’re still living in the Punk nostalgia era. But seeing him up here [at Fanatics Fest NYC], in his little suit, toeing the line, in his little suit, giving crappy little answers, come on. Look at the way he’s evolved or devolved. He was the punk, he was the anti-superstar, he said whatever he wanted back in the day, and I admired that part of him, as much I didn’t like him. Now, he toes the company line, he kisses the company a**e, tries to justify that big contract, when I, who tried to be more of a Cena-type when I was younger and do everything I possibly could, even smile when I didn’t want to smile and I just wanted to say, ‘Get lost, go screw yourself,’ and I’ve started saying, ‘Go screw yourself, you deserve it now.’ Now I have become more Punk than CM Punk, and he hates that.”

Honestly, where can WWE even go with this feud? Is there a world where Punk and McIntyre are still wrestling at WrestleMania 41? Well, that depends on the direction Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company decide to take things in moving forward, as there is plenty of meat left on the bone to take things down multiple different paths.