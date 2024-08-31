Drew McIntyre knows that the WWE has launched some impressive movie careers, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista. He hopes to accomplish someday what they have done in their Hollywood journeys.

He is off to a good start. Speaking to ClutchPoints about his movie debut, The Killer's Game (which Bautista stars in), he talked about his Hollywood aspirations. When asked which career he would want out of the three WWE wrestlers-turned-actors, he wanted a little bit of all.

“All three are killing it in their own respective ways,” McIntyre praised. “You can't argue with the box office success of Rock — he's just such a giant star. Cena going out there and showing his versatility, more specifically, his comedy side. In Peacemaker, I was just like, That's just him in real life. He's just playing himself there, so it's cool he got to show that.”

He continued by praising Bautista. His character in The Killer's Game is a change of pace for the former WWE star, as he has a romantic interest. McIntyre spoke highly of this change.

“But with Dave, he's showing so much range in so many different roles. And you can see he's studied, worked hard, and is like a chameleon and adapts to every role that he has done thus far,” McIntyre said. “With The Killer's Game, it's the first time you can see him having a romantic interest, showing that side of himself, while he's also being a badass at the same time.”

In the end, he wants “A combination of all three.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista's movie careers

Despite being an eight-time WWE Champion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson began dipping his toe in Hollywood in 2001. His first movie role was in The Mummy Returns, playing the Scorpion King. He reprised the role in a Scorpion King spin-off movie in 2002.

Since then, the Rock has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with roles in the Fast and Furious and Jumanji franchises. He has also had leading roles in Baywatch, Skyscraper, Moana Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, and Black Adam. Coming up, Johnson will star in Red One with Chris Evans, Moana 2, The Smashing Machine, and the live-action Moana remake.

John Cena was on top of WWE for years and is a 16-time world champion. Despite this, he has gone to Hollywood full-time and is about to embark on his retirement tour in 2025. He recently gained fame for roles in movies such as Blockers, Bumblebee, Dolittle, F9, The Suicide Squad, Barbie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Out of the three, Dave Bautista has perhaps shown the most range as an actor. He has had dramatic roles in Blade Runner 2049, action roles in My Spy and Spectre, and comedic roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

He has also starred in Army of the Dead, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Knock at the Cabin. Bautista has also starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune series.

Drew McIntyre in WWE

Drew McIntyre is one of the WWE's top heels on Monday Night RAW. He is a former three-time WWE world champion and has won the Royal Rumble (in 2020) and Money in the Bank ladder match (in 2024).

Currently, he is embroiled in a feud with CM Punk. They are about to face off in a strap match at Bash in Berlin on August 31. McIntyre won their previous encounter at SummerSlam.