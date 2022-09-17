Drew Pyne reacts to viral video of Notre Dame football coach absolutely ripping into him in NSFW rant

The Notre Dame Fighting Fighting Irish finally broke into the win column Saturday with a 24-17 win at home over the California Golden Bears. There is still a long way to go if Notre Dame football is even to recapture consideration for a College Football Playoff ticket, but at least the Fighting Irish have scored a victory after two embarrassing losses. For Drew Pyne, it was also a good start for him as the new QB1 for Notre Dame.

Pyne, however, appeared to have taken a tongue-lashing in the first quarter of the game from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, which was caught by TV cameras.

Norte Dame OC Tommy Rees is clearly up in the booth giving QB Drew Pyne HELL 🤣😅 (via @RealBigDev216)pic.twitter.com/UQ6EcdBkHz — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2022

Fortunately for Notre Dame football, Drew Pyne is made of tougher materials. Whatever Rees told him in that conversation, it definitely sparked the sophomore quarterback. Pyne finished the game with 150 passing yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-23 completions, while also not having any turnovers.

After the game, Drew Pyne explained to the media why Rees was all over him during the contest, and it simply had something to do with what he asked of the offensive coordinator before the game.

Via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic:

“I saw that video. Coach Rees, I texted him this Sunday and said I want you to be very hard on me. … That’s the standard he holds me to and that’s what I asked for, and I respond well to hard coaching.”

Drew Pyne and the Fighting Irish will look to sustain their newfound momentum, as they now prepare for a road game against the North Carolina Tar Heels next Saturday.