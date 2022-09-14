The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are having a nightmarish start to their 2022 college football campaign. Apart from being winless through two weeks of the season, Notre Dame football is also going to be without their initial quarterback starter in Tyler Buchner after he suffered an injury in his non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will go under the knife to repair that shoulder, which means that Notre Dame football will be turning to Drew Pyne for the starting quarterbacking chores, beginning this coming weekend against the California Golden Bears at home.

While Pyne might be having some butterflies in his stomach going into his first start of the season, he can expect his teammates to be all out in supporting him. Here’s Notre Dame football offensive lineman Josh Lugg speaking highly of the qualities which make Drew Pyne the perfect option under center for the team going forward.

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman, who may or may not be on the hot seat after back-to-back losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Marshall Thundering Herd, also feels highly of what Drew Pyne could do as the new starter for the Fighting Irish.

Via Andrew Mentock of the Associated Press:

“You’re thrust into a leadership position when you’re the quarterback,” Freeman said. “You want people to be able to follow you, not just through your actions, but through your words and who you are as a leader. He’s a natural leader. He has a lot of the natural QB traits that you’re looking for.”