Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon’s gameplay and story proved to be effective for fans of the business simulation genre when it came out on PC a year ago. But now, you can play the game on the go, like on an actual offshore oil rig. Here is when the Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon release date is going to be.

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon Release Date: March 10, 2022

Drill Deal Oil Tycoon arrived on PC via Steam on March 10, 2022. The game will also be receiving a Nintendo Switch port on April 7, 2023, with the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X versions arriving in the next few months. The game is developed by A2 Softworks and Manager Games S.A on PC, and published by Red Dev Studio. Meanwhile, the game is ported to the Switched and published on the platform by Ultimate Games S.A.

Gameplay

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon is an economy management business strategy simulation game with base-building elements using voxel-based graphics. In the game, players are tasked to build and maintain an offshore oil rig for profit. However, the game isn’t going to leave you alone doing business peacefully, as many different and sometimes absurd scenarios will be thrown at you to keep things interesting and unpredictable.

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon will also have you managing employees, taking care of technological progress, and responding to various emergencies, including the aforementioned absurd scenarios. There are also eight different story scenarios with unique locations and challenges, as well as an unrestricted sandbox mode.

Story

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon has eight different story scenarios players can play through, each one with a unique location and challenge. Some of these scenarios have you defending the oil rig against threats ranging from pirates to krakens and raging storms. Are you up to the task of facing these challenges and building a successful and profitable oil business?

