Cooper Flagg Rises in New NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

The first new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update of 2026 has arrived, with players like Cooper Flagg and Trey Murphy III receiving...

By 
Google News Preferred Source
Cooper Flagg Rises in New NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

The first new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update of 2026 has arrived, with players like Cooper Flagg and Trey Murphy III receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Like always, we'll go over the biggest winners in this update and explain why they received a ratings increase. Without further do, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings for the month of January. Thrives

Cooper Flagg OVR Rises in Latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update (January 2026)

Cooper Flagg, Guard, Dallas Mavericks: 86 OVR (+1)

Flagg ended the month of January on a high note after posting 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets this week. Although the Mavericks' season hasn't been a successful one, Flagg is showing flashes of growth as he gets more comfortable. For an 18 year-old kid who has been playing out of position at times, Flagg has done well in keeping up with the rest of the league. Still, we expect to see much more growth in the 1st overall pick, who still has a ways to go.

Trey Murphy III, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans: 86 OVR (+2)

Article Continues Below

There may be trade rumors circulating around the 25 year-old Forward. But in reality, we don't really believe the Pelicans would want to trade away a young and talented player. If anything, they need more players like Murphy if they want to get out of the slump they're currently in. So far, Murphy averages 21.9 points per game this season, which puts him right below Zion Williamson.

Victor Wembanyama, Center/Forward, San Antonio Spurs – 96 OVR (+1)

Wemby continues to climb closer to the top spot as he and the Spurs are enjoying a successful season so far. Wembanyama has averaged 24.3 points this season while also averaging over 11 rebounds per game. There's not much else to say about him that hasn't already been said. But the Spurs will continue to rely on him as they hope to make a postseason appearance.

Overall, that includes all the new player ratings from the latest NBA 2K26 Ratings Update. However, we can expect to see more player rating updates throughout the season. Therefore, expect to see more adjustments made as there's still a lot of basketball still left to go.

If you want more NBA 2K26 content, redeem the latest locker codes for new rewards. Furthermore, tune into new episodes of NBA 2KTV to get free VC every week, Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.

Massimo Marchiano headshot
Massimo Marchiano
Associate Editor, Gaming
More Gaming News
Madden 26 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date
Madden 26 Super Bowl Roster Update Release DateMassimo Marchiano ·
WWE 2K26 Reveals CM Punk as Cover Star
WWE 2K26 Reveals CM Punk as Cover StarMassimo Marchiano ·
RIDE 6 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailer
RIDE 6 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, TrailerMassimo Marchiano ·
EA Sports Trademark reveals name for FC 27 Open World Location
EA Sports Trademark reveals name for FC 27 Open World LocationMassimo Marchiano ·
Forza Horizon 6 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer
Forza Horizon 6 Release Date, Gameplay, TrailerMassimo Marchiano ·
MLB The Show 26 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer
MLB The Show 26 Release Date, Gameplay, TrailerMassimo Marchiano ·
You may also like
All WWE 2K26 Cover Stars for Every EditionAll WWE 2K26 Cover Stars for Every Edition
Yankees star Aaron Judge returns as cover athlete for MLB The Show 26Yankees star Aaron Judge returns as cover athlete for MLB The Show 26
All Marathon Runner Shells, Abilities, & TraitsAll Marathon Runner Shells, Abilities, & Traits
Hall of Famer graces WWE 2K26 Deluxe Edition coverHall of Famer graces WWE 2K26 Deluxe Edition cover
WWE 2K26’s new teaser may have major Randy Orton botchWWE 2K26’s new teaser may have major Randy Orton botch
NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 17 AnswersNBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 17 Answers
Marathon Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, StoryMarathon Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Story
Madden 26 Conference Round Ratings Update – Winners & LosersMadden 26 Conference Round Ratings Update – Winners & Losers
How to get Miles in Kirby Air RidersHow to get Miles in Kirby Air Riders
Atomic Heart DLC 4 Teaser Reveals Release WindowAtomic Heart DLC 4 Teaser Reveals Release Window
Brawl Stars Glowbert Guide – Best Setup for New Mythic BrawlerBrawl Stars Glowbert Guide – Best Setup for New Mythic Brawler
Kenny Omega explains unique role in Street Fighter 6Kenny Omega explains unique role in Street Fighter 6
NBA 2K