Cooper Flagg Rises in New NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

The first new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update of 2026 has arrived, with players like Cooper Flagg and Trey Murphy III receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Like always, we'll go over the biggest winners in this update and explain why they received a ratings increase. Without further do, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings for the month of January. Thrives

Cooper Flagg OVR Rises in Latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update (January 2026)

🗣️ New Ratings Update just dropped! What do you think of these OVR increases? pic.twitter.com/3MFcBOquJp — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 29, 2026

Cooper Flagg, Guard, Dallas Mavericks: 86 OVR (+1)

Flagg ended the month of January on a high note after posting 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets this week. Although the Mavericks' season hasn't been a successful one, Flagg is showing flashes of growth as he gets more comfortable. For an 18 year-old kid who has been playing out of position at times, Flagg has done well in keeping up with the rest of the league. Still, we expect to see much more growth in the 1st overall pick, who still has a ways to go.

Trey Murphy III, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans: 86 OVR (+2)

Article Continues Below

There may be trade rumors circulating around the 25 year-old Forward. But in reality, we don't really believe the Pelicans would want to trade away a young and talented player. If anything, they need more players like Murphy if they want to get out of the slump they're currently in. So far, Murphy averages 21.9 points per game this season, which puts him right below Zion Williamson.

Victor Wembanyama, Center/Forward, San Antonio Spurs – 96 OVR (+1)

Wemby continues to climb closer to the top spot as he and the Spurs are enjoying a successful season so far. Wembanyama has averaged 24.3 points this season while also averaging over 11 rebounds per game. There's not much else to say about him that hasn't already been said. But the Spurs will continue to rely on him as they hope to make a postseason appearance.