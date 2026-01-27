The Forza Horizon 6 Release Date is on the way, with a new trailer giving us a glimpse of gameplay. The sixth entry in the Forza Horizon series arrives with a new gameplay experience set in another open world. This time, players will be racing across Tokyo in the biggest map the series has seen yet. With a new weather system, over 550 vehicles, and your own customizable crib, Forza Horizon 6 seeks to be bigger and better than ever. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Date – May 19th, 2026

The Forza Horizon 6 Release Date varies based on your platform:

Xbox Series X/PC – Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, with an Early Access launch date of Friday, May 15th, 2026.

PlayStation 5 – 2026

Overall, three different editions of the game are available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $69.99 Base game

Digital Deluxe Edition – $99.99 Forza Horizon 6 Car Pass Forza Horizon 6 Welcome Pass

Premium Edition – $119.99 All of the above Forza Horizon 6 Expansions 1 & 2 Forza Horizon 6 VIP Time Attack Car Pack Italian Passion Car Pack



At the time of writing, the developers did not unveil Release Date for the PlayStation 5 version of the game. However, they did confirm that it will arrive in 2026. Therefore, PS players won't have to wait long.

Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay

Forza Horizon 6's gameplay allows players to explore Tokyo, Japan. Complete levels, challenges, online races, and more you rive through the scenic city.

This means that many of the 550 cars are from Japan, immersing you in the culture. Expect many mountainside races as you test your drifting and braking skills against others

Throughout the world, players can store their cars in customizable garages. Show off your collection to friends or download layouts created by others online. And when you're ready, you'll be able to unlock The Estate. This property is completely customizable, giving you free reign to show off even more to your pals.

Article Continues Below

And speaking of creation, you can make new Events with the EventLab. Design events with your friends using the CoLab and share your creations with others online.

As an online game, Forza Horizon 6 allows you to link up with friends or race against randoms online. From competitive championships to casual Hide-&-Seek, there's a variety of things to do.

Overall, Forza Horizon 6 brings a gameplay experience that should feel familiar to fans of the series. However, it also adds new features and a brand new location to make it more fun than ever before.

Forza Horizon 6 Story

In Forza Horizon 6, you control a rookie driver joining the Horizon Festival in Japan. Your ultimate goal is to make a name for yourself at the fest. First, you need to qualify for the Festival in the Horizon Invitational. Then, you need to rise through the ranks, enabling you to earn better vehicles. When you're deemed worthy, you can get to Legend Island, a space reserved for the best drivers.

While not a narrative filled with cutscenes and characters, your character is your story. Your collection of cars, accomplishments, and your achievements build the story of your driver.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Forza Horizon 6 Release Date. We look forward to taking to the streets of Tokyo as we try to become a Legend. We'll see you in Japan this May!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.