On Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 2K released the official gameplay trailer for the much-awaited edition of this year's WWE 2K26. Last year's WWE 2K25 was a major upgrade from the 2K24 video game and included several new features, new arenas, weapons, and other additions. Keeping fans excited for this year's edition, WWE 2K26 has revealed the addition of several new features on top of last year's edition.

WWE 2K26 is set to introduce a variety of fresh upgrades and features to improve the gameplay. From new match types to Attitude Era weaponry, the players are in for new chaos and a unique style of gameplay. Players can now even look forward to trying out features that they’ve been requesting for the past several years, which include new weapon physics that can make in-game bouts more dynamic and realistic.

WWE 2K26 new gameplay features

WWE 2K26's new gameplay feature includes four new match types, the addition of brand new weapons, including thumbtacks, stackable tables, and shopping carts. Although no other weapon has been revealed yet, fans can expect new items to drop with the new Ringside Pass releases throughout the year.

The other new gameplay features include upgraded weapon physics, a stamina system, creation suite enhancements, and the infamous Island mode coming to PC, which was previously only exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Several new inclusions are also being made to the MyRise and MyGM modes, including giving players the ability to continue playing with their MyRise characters after the conclusion of the main story. The 2K26 Universe mode will also reintroduce the draft into the video game, which was last seen over a decade ago in the games.

New WWE 2K26 match types

Set to release later this year, WWE 2K26 will also bring back several iconic match types, as well as introduce brand new ones. The four new match types include the I Quit, Dumpster, Inferno, and the 3 Stages of Hell match. The Inferno match is an integral part of the Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars theme. While the Dumpster match is expected to go like the existing Casket match.

More information on the I Quit match has yet to be revealed. While the previous editions of the I Quit match played like a normal submission match, fans expect more from it this time. Three Stages of Hell matches are basically three match types of your choosing compressed into one single match. Every singles match type is available in a Three Stages of Hell match.

More information on WWE 2K26 The Island

Officially released last year, The Island mode will be available for players to play on PC for the first-time ever on WWE 2K26. According to Steam, The Island will now be bigger and more social than ever. Players will have the option to choose one of three factions and battle for control alongside friends and family in co-op play.

A new scrapyard brawl environment, fresh towers, new shops, and more branded gear are available for players to explore and try. The brand new edition will also include an expanded MySUPERSTAR builder with face-scan importing.

More information on WWE 2K26's new features

In addition to all the other features mentioned above, WWE 2K26 will also feature new additions in the MyGM mode with inter-gender matches, 5, 6, and 8-man matches, plus support for more match types. It will also include more shows per season for managers to tackle.

The new weapons physics will also allow players to experience more realistic gameplay, which was last present in the Raw vs SmackDown video games. The new physics will allow players to drop their opponents on top of steel chairs, steel stairs, thumbtacks, or other weapons, without an invisible wall breaking their fall. This drop on weapons will help incur extra damage.

The new enhanced creation suite will allow players to import 2000 custom image slots as well as feature 200 Create-A-Superstar slots. Fans can also expect the much-loved deeper body and face morphing tools to make a return. A similar feature was last seen in WWE 2K19.

WWE 2K26 is set to release on Mar. 13, 2026, across PC, PS5, and Xbox.