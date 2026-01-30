The Madden 26 Conference Round Roster update ahead of Super Bowl LX has arrived. This week, players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold saw boosts to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Conference Round Roster Update Ratings Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Conference Championship ratings boosts are live! Jaxon Smith-Njigba 📈 95 OVR

Sam Darnold 📈 85 OVR

Devon Witherspoon 📈 91 OVR Check out every adjustment 👉 https://t.co/q9U2boPBXg#Madden26 | @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/6jcL1gIvw3 — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 29, 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks – 95 OVR (+1)

The NFL's league-leading receiver in yards put up another dominant performance against the Rams last Sunday. He ended the game with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. He'll be facing a much tougher defense next weekend, but JSN has proved that he can play well against even the best of secondaries. He'll be vital to the team come Super Bowl Sunday.

Mike Onwenu, RG, New England Patriots – 86 OVR (+2)

It's not often we talk about offensive linemen in these rating updates, but Onwenu will be the highest rated one entering the Super Bowl. His 86 OVR rating is +3 higher than the next player, Charles Cross. Seattle boasts the best scoring defense in the league, only allowing roughly 17 points peer game this season. So a reliable lineman like Onwenu will be vital in giving Drake Maye the time he needs.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks – 85 OVR (+1)

Sam Darnold proved this year that he was worth being the third overall pick in 2018. He's scored over 60 total touchdowns (60 passing, 1 rushing) in the last two seasons while his teams went 28-6 in that stretch. Despite dealing with an Oblique injury, Darnold has thrown four touchdowns with no turnovers in these last two games. We'll see if he can keep it up with one last game remaining.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Article Continues Below

Joe Thuney – 96 OVR (+1)

Josh Sweat – 85 OVR (+1)

Nick Emmanwori – 85 OVR (+2)

Alex Singleton – 84 OVR (+2)

DeMarcus Lawrence – 87 OVR (+2)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Jonathan Taylor – 96 OVR (-1)

Quinn Meinerz – 95 OVR (-1)

Justin Jefferson – 94 OVR (-1)

Sauce Gardner – 90 OVR (-1)

Baker Mayfield – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, there weren't too many players with big rating adjustments. But we were kind of surprised to see dips in ratings for players like Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor. They haven't played in weeks, and Taylor didn't necessarily receive any help when Daniel Jones went down. Jokes aside, we assume this is more of a general balance change.

Furthermore, there were a lot of Seahawks' players who received a rating bump. Besides Darnold and Smith-Njigba, DeMarcus Lawrence and Nick Emmanwori also saw boosts to their OVR. If you're looking for a team to start a new Franchise with, it seems like Seattle may be a great choice to pick.

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Super Bowl roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Meanwhile, check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching, and more. Furthermore, learn how to update your rosters to play with the most updated depth charts. We'll see you next week for the final ratings update of the season.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.