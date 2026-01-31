A new Kirby Air Riders rolled out this week, adding a new Grand Prix Mode to the game, as well as GameShare support and more. Furthermore, the update adds new balance changes for several riders and machines. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Kirby Air Riders Update 1.3.0 Patch Notes

General – Kirby Air Riders Update 1.3.0

Added GameShare support Press the buttons at the bottom of the title screen to access the GameShare screen, where you can choose between People Nearby or GameChat.

Added Grand Prix mode (available for Air Ride matches in Paddocks)

Added new rule set, Sub-In series (available in paddocks) Allows for continuous matches while subbing in players

Two players can now participate in paddocks and Quick matches from a single Nintendo Switch 2 system

Changed “Popular” search condition in the Buy section of the Machine Market to “Random”

The Transform Star’s bike-type form now customizable in the My Machine Apply Decal screen. Once a decal is applied to a Transform Star in either form, you will not be able to edit decals with the other form until all existing decals have been removed.

You can now delete individual records for each machine in Personal Best.

Previously, when swapping to a vacant machine or stealing a machine while your Special could have been triggered in City Trial, your Special gauge would decrease. Now the Special gauge will be maintained, so you will still be able to trigger your Special after swapping to or stealing a machine.

Adjusted the lock-on range when swapping to a vacant machine in City Trial.

In City Trial, you can now tilt the Left Stick down or press the Down Button to discard a Copy Ability without triggering your Special.

The version now displays in the lower-left corner of the screen after crossing the finish line in Time Attack.

Withdrawing or otherwise disconnecting during an Online Match in a friends-only paddock will no longer subject you to penalties.

Balance Adjustments – Kirby Air Riders Update 1.3.0. Patch Notes

All Rider Adjustments for Kirby Air Riders Update 1.3.0.:

Rider Adjustment Waddle Dee (City Trial, Air Ride) Raised defense when triggering Special Bandana Waddle Dee (City Trial/Air Ride) Raised Special Attack Power

Expanded Special Attack Range

Raised Gliding speed while triggering Special

Lowered fall speed while triggering Special Waddle Doo (City Trial, Air Ride) Raised automatic attack power

Increased attack detection for automatic attack bullets

Automatic attacks now be trigger even at a slight distance away

Raised Special attack power.

Increased attack detection for Special bullets.

Raised attack power Gooey (City Trial, Air Ride) Lengthened Special range.

Increased attack detection for Special bullets. Cappy (City Trial/Air Ride) Increased durability of the mushroom cap. Scarfy (City Trial, Air Ride) Raised HP.

Raised Top Speed, Offense, and Defense while in angry state.

Lowered the amount of damage required to reach angry state.

Shortened time before you can become angry again after lifting angry state.

Increased attack power of explosion caused by Special.

Expanded Special attack range. Susie (City Trial, Air Ride) Raised HP.

Raised Defense while triggering Special. Noir Dedede (City Trial, Air Ride) Raised Offense.

Raised Defense while triggering Special.

All Machine adjustments for Kirby Air Riders Update 1.3.0.:

Machine Adjustment Shadow Star (City Trial/Air Ride) Strengthened deceleration when hitting a wall with Quick Spin. Wagon Star (City Trial/Air Ride) Weakened forward acceleration when driving while skidding sideways.

Strengthened acceleration from low to medium speeds during normal driving. Jet Star (City Trial/Air Ride) Strengthened deceleration when hitting a wall with Quick Spin. Wheelie Bike (City Trial) Raised initial Top Speed and Turn values.

Raised growth rate for Top Speed and Turn values. Hop Star (All Modes) Increased fall speed after Boost Charging in midair.

Expanded the attack range of the stomp attack.

Raised attack power of the stomp attack. Vampire Star (City Trial/Air Ride) Strengthened deceleration when hitting a wall with Quick Spin Tank Star (City Trial/Air Ride) Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Increased charging speed during drifting.

Made it easier to carry over fall speed on Perfect Landings. Hydra (Air Ride Weakened deceleration when hitting other machines.

Bug Fixes – Kirby Air Riders Update 1.3.0. Patch Notes

Improved communication stability during online play.

Fixed an issue where an error would occur when trying to open the Gummies screen in the Collection menu while having a specific number of Gummies.

Fixed an issue where, after unlocking the last task in a Checklist page by using an Open Block, receiving the completion checkmark, then returning to the Checklist after transitioning to another screen via a specific set of actions, the completion mark would disappear and the completion rewards could not be received.

Fixed an issue where an error would occur when trying to enter a paddock while possessing a specific My Machine.

Fixed an issue where some stat displays were not properly reflected on the Machine/Rider selection screen.

Fixed an issue with Transform Star where, when changing modes when getting the boost of acceleration gained after defeating an enemy, the acceleration effect would immediately be lost.

Fixed an issue with Transform Star where, when touching a dash zone while changing modes at the same time, the acceleration effect would occur twice.

Fixed an issue where Copy Abilities would not be removed when Transform Star would enter a cannon while performing a Quick Spin.

Fixed an issue with Bulk Star and Hydra where their Top Speed would drop when obtaining Weight. For all machines, Top Speed increases when obtaining Weight.

Fixed an issue where Gooey’s tongue would sometimes not stretch out and be unable to capture certain enemies.

Fixed an issue where, when Chef Kawasaki or Gooey captured an enemy, the icon that displays after defeating an enemy would did not display.

Fixed an issue where the BGM for a paddock remained the same as the BGM for the main menu when paddock decorations were changing.

Fixed issues where communication errors or disconnections for certain players mid-Team Relay in paddocks would sometimes trigger phenomena like another player warping/the number of laps not being properly counted/the same player making two laps, etc.

Fixed an issue where a user’s camera settings during a Team Relay match in a paddock may not be reflected depending on the turn order.

Fixed an issue where, when racing in a Team Relay match with an FP (figure player) in paddocks, the stats of the FP and the player going afterward may change depending on the turn order.

Fixed an issue where headwear did not reflect during matches when with randomized riders.

Fixed an issue where legendary-machine parts and some events would become fixed when playing City Trial continuously via Local Play.

Fixed an issue where CPU levels sometimes did not appear in CPU Group Settings in City Trial via Local Play.

Fixed an issue for Swerve Star under Machines in Lessons where you would sometimes fail even though you performed actions correctly.

Fixed an issue where, when decals were placed near the center of a Winged Star machine when customizing it in the My Machine menu, the decal designs would partially deteriorate when that My Machine appeared in City Trial.

Fixed an issue where, when joining a paddock after playing Free Run, it was sometimes possible to select a legendary machine on the Machine/Rider selection screen.

Fixed an issue in Cyberion Highway where the camera would sometimes not return to a normal state after leaving the area where riders become smaller.

Fixed an issue in Machine Passage where some players were not able to enter the cannon on the course if a communication error or disconnection occurred for certain players.

Fixed an issue in the Top Ride course Crystal where, if you hit a wall while gliding in the air at a specific location, you could unintentionally rotate approximately 90°.

Fixed an issue where, when playing Top Ride with multiple people, other players were sometimes unable to switch control types when certain players had set a Name.

Fixed an issue where, when playing Top Ride with multiple people, it would become impossible to switch to Free Control after P2 switched to Steer Control while a Name was set.

Fixed an issue where, after obtaining the item Flare Bursts in City Trial, the effect would sometimes not disappear as expected.

Fixed an issue in City Trial where the camera would sometimes not return to a normal state after the effects of the Size Down item ended.

Fixed an issue in City Trial where the camera would sometimes not return to a normal state after getting off grind rails.

Fixed an issue in City Trial where, when completing a legendary machine while the effects of the No Charge item were active, the player would sometimes continue to be unable to charge.

Fixed an issue in City Trial where, when performing specific operations after obtaining the Wheel Copy Ability, the Copy Ability would sometimes become unable to be removed.

Fixed a rare issue in online City Trial matches where a rival’s machine would sometimes become inoperable after stealing it.

Fixed an issue where, during replays where a player retires in certain Stadium events, an error displays when trying to post the replay.

Fixed an issue where, when playing the VS. Gigantes Stadium event during an online match with 16 players, an error would occur when transitioning to the results screen when Lololo & Lalala came in 1st place.

