WWE 2K26 has many cover stars across all editions of the game. While most of the wrestlers are recognizable by any fan, not everyone knows the full list of stars appearing on these covers. Therefore, we decided to list all known Editions of the game so far, and the cover athletes for each respective title. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Who Are All The WWE 2K26 Cover Stars?

Overall, the following WWE 2K26 Cover Stars for the following editions include:

Standard Edition: TBA

Attitude Era Edition Cover Stars: The Rock The Undertaker Steve Austin Kane Triple H Shawn Michaels Kurt Angle Chyna Trish Stratus Lita Stephanie McMahon Bubba Ray Dudley D-Von Dudley

Monday Night War Edition: The Rock The Undetarker Steven Austin Triple H Chyna Hulk Hogan Kevin Nash Scott Hall Eric Bischoff Booker T. Goldberg

King of Kings Edition: Triple H



Both the Attitude Era and Monday Night War Edition covers features over 10 or more wrestlers. The Attitude Era edition features the most wrestlers, with 13 different stars gracing the cover. Following up is the Monday Night War edition, which features 10. Triple H graces the game's King of Kings Edition by himself.

Article Continues Below

Succeeding the New Generation Era came the Attitude Era, which lasted from the late 90s into the early 2000s. This era marked a more violent, adult-oriented theme to WWE that separated itself from the league's history. It also featured many prominent wrestlers who are still some of the most famous the league has ever seen.

The Monday Night War overlaps with the Attitude Era and represents a rating war between the WWE (then WWF), and the WCW. It was a battle for the top spot as Monday Night Raw and Monday Nitro both had different presentation styles and personalities. We're curious to see how it will be implemented into the gameplay.

At the time of writing, we're not exactly sure what comes with each edition. We still have yet to see actual gameplay, too, which we'll likely see soon.

Overall, that includes all WWE 2K26 Cover Stars for all editions of the game. While not revealed, we guess the standard edition cover athlete could be CM Punk. Reports earlier from the month possibly indicate that CM Punk could be the main cover star. The game's showcase is rumored to center around the current Heavyweight Champion's story.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.