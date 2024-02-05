The singer did an incredible job opening up the night.

The Grammys kicked things off with an amazing performance by Dua Lipa.

The audience in attendance and at home were in for a special treat as she sang her newest single, Training Season, PEOPLE reports.

Dua Lipa opens up Grammys with new single and more

The spectacular performance included other dancers, effects, and her steel outfit. She wore her hair down and looked great as she pumped up the crowd to prepare for the big night.

Beyond her new music, she added parts to Dance the Night Away from Barbie and Houdini.

Before going on stage, she came with her new date: her dad. Dukagjin Lipa came in a traditional blazer, surely proud of his daughter.

Lipa is nominated for two awards at the big show. They include Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for Dance the Night Away from Barbie.

When it was announced that she would perform at the Grammys, the star put a post on social media. It shows various preparations for the show. Her caption reads, “Grammy rehearsals and other fun thingsssss.”

The awards are off to a great start. Trevor Noah is adding to the energy with his enthusiastic hosting. Additionally, Mariah Carey was on stage as the night's first presenter.

There will be many other performances coming up. Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Elish, SZA, Travis Scott, U2, and others are set to perform.

After Dua Lipa, it'll be a tough act to follow.