The Anaheim Ducks will look to put an end to their dreadful six-game losing streak as they hit the road to take on the Vancouver Canucks. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Ducks-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Barely two weeks ago, the Ducks held a 9-6-0 record but have since fallen off the face of the earth. Most recently, Anaheim was humiliated in epic proportion as they were defeated by a score of 8-2 at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. If things don't change in hurry, then things will only continue to get uglier and a whole lot worse.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have quietly but surely been one of the more productive squads that the NHL has to offer. With an overall mark of 14-7-1, Vancouver has found themselves tied for the second-most points in the Pacific Division Standings and are only two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot. Could this finally be Vancouver's time to shine on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2019-2020 season?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Canucks Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-118)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Canucks

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

There is no sugarcoating just how egregious things have gotten in Anaheim, but luckily there is still 61 games left on the scheduled slate to attempt to right the ship.

Alas, tonight would be a good start to do just that as the Ducks' best odds of covering the spread and finally putting a game in the win column will come down to patching up a horrid defensive effort. After surrendering a season-high eight goals in the latest defeat, the woeful goaltending has left much to be desired. Whether it has been John Gibson or Lukas Dostal getting the start in between the pipes, this is an area where the Ducks have to improve in. Overall, Gibson has been the starter a majority of outings and has posted a losing 4-8 record when called upon. To make matters worse, he has yet to record a shutout and has found himself in the middle of the pack with a .911 save percentage which is good for the 15th-best mark in the league.

In addition to finding better goalie play as the season marches along, this offense has also been in a long drought. On the year, Anaheim is ranked 27th in scoring and also are only 20th in shooting percentage. At some point, this offensive attack will be due for a big day at the office, and look no further than Anaheim to make it a priority to inflict some damage on the power-play. By getting out and running on the extra-man advantage in the first period, the Ducks can find themselves with some early momentum heading into the late stages of the ballgame.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, the Canucks pose a significant threat to any opposing team making their way to Rogers Arena for play. With a 7-1-1 overall mark in front of the home faithful, Vancouver is proving to the rest of the league that they are extremely difficult to beat on their own ice.

In addition to a stellar home-ice advantage, the next order of business for the Canucks will happen to perfect their angles on the ice, shorten up their shifts, and execute their fundamentals. Even more so, Vancouver cannot afford to take their foot off the gas against an Anaheim crew that will be playing as desperate as ever to come away with a win. With that being said, bettors should keep their eyes peeled on the phenomenal skill set of goalie Thatcher Demko who is 10-5 overall with a 2.18 GAA and an undeniably great .925 save percentage.

There are few goalies around the league that are as scalding hot as Demko, and even on a night where the offense may be slightly off, the Canucks can afford that at the moment considering that the 27-year-old netminder is playing like one of the best names in the crease almost a couple months into the season.

Final Ducks-Canucks Prediction & Pick

All in all, the Canucks excel against conference rivals with a 12-4 record in their last 16 games in such scenarios. For now, the Ducks can't buy a win against the rest of the teams out west as they own a 4-16 record against the conference in their previous two games. Simply put, this stat alone is the biggest reason why Vancouver should handle their business against an unreliable Anaheim that has struggled to cover the spread this season.

Final Ducks-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (-102)