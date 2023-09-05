Entering the year ranked No. 9 in the country, Clemson football had hopes of a historic season. However, a Week 1 collapse against ACC rival Duke sent Clemson and their title hopes in a tailspin.

Still, quarterback Cade Klubnik doesn't think it's a lost season despite the Tigers' horrific loss. Next time Clemson takes the field, Klubnik is looking to prove why his team had all the hype heading into the year, via David Hale of ESPN.

“This is going to be such a sweet story,” Klubnik said. “That's just the dream I have and the dreams that our team has to respond. That's a decision we've got to make. Are we going to respond or are we going to let this linger?

“Ultimately our goal is to play 15 games and finish 14-1,” Klubnik continued. “We can't go undefeated now, but there's a lot of games left.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the loss, head coach Dabo Swinney is still backing his quarterback. As the Tigers look to turn things around, Swinney thinks Klubnik is the right man for the job.

“He's a gritty kid, a tough competitor and I'm glad we got him” Swinney said. “Because I know he's going to respond.

Clemson got blasted by Duke in their season opener, 28-7. Cade Klubnik did what he could, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown. However, the offense never truly meshed and the defense fell apart as Duke score 15 fourth quarter points to seal the victory.

Klubnik is looking to have a quick memory. While their loss to Duke was devastating, Klubnik doesn't want it to linger. As Clemson football goes throughout their season, the Tigers' QB is dreaming of a quick bounce back and an urgent reminder of what his team is made of.