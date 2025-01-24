ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Duke and Wake Forest. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

Get ready for a must-watch ACC showdown as the Duke Blue Devils (16-2) travel to Winston-Salem to face the surging Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4) on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN. Duke's freshman sensation Cooper Flagg leads the charge, averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while Wake Forest's Hal Sallis counters with 19.2 points of his own. The Blue Devils are riding a 12-game win streak and remain the only unbeaten team in ACC play, making this a potential statement game for both squads in a heated conference battle.

Here are the Duke-Wake Forest College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Wake Forest Odds

Duke: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -530

Wake Forest: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Duke Blue Devils are primed to extend their remarkable 12-game winning streak when they visit Wake Forest on Saturday, showcasing why they remain the most dangerous team in the ACC. Cooper Flagg continues to be the linchpin of this dominant squad, averaging an impressive 19.2 points per game and leading a relentless defensive effort that has become Duke's hallmark this season. The Blue Devils have been virtually unbeatable, boasting a perfect 5-0 road record and maintaining an extraordinary .768 winning percentage in ACC games when ranked in the top five. Their recent 88-63 demolition of Boston College demonstrated their offensive firepower, with freshmen like Isaiah Evans and veterans such as Tyrese Proctor creating matchup nightmares for opponents.

Wake Forest's home-court advantage – where they are 10-0 this season – might seem intimidating, but Duke's defensive prowess suggests otherwise. The Blue Devils have consistently stifled opponents, holding all but one unranked team under 65 points and frequently limiting second-half scoring to under 30 points. Their ability to generate intense defensive pressure, combined with a deep bench of talented players who can score from multiple positions, makes them a formidable opponent. With Jon Scheyer guiding the team to a remarkable 70-20 coaching record, Duke appears poised to continue their dominant run and potentially secure another statement victory in the ACC. The Demon Deacons will need more than home-court energy to disrupt this well-oiled Blue Devils machine that seems destined for a deep postseason run.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest enters this pivotal ACC matchup with extraordinary momentum, riding a six-game winning streak that represents their most impressive conference run since the 2004-05 season. The Demon Deacons have been nearly unbeatable at home, boasting a perfect 10-0 record at LJVM Coliseum and showcasing remarkable offensive and defensive versatility. Cameron Hildreth and Hunter Sallis have emerged as dynamic scoring threats, with Hildreth recently dropping 20 points against North Carolina and Sallis proving equally capable of explosive performances. Their balanced attack, which saw four players reach double-digit scoring in their last game, creates matchup nightmares for opponents and suggests they have the depth to challenge Duke's talented roster.

The Demon Deacons' recent victory over North Carolina demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure, executing crucial plays in the game's final moments and maintaining composure in a tight 67-66 win. Their home-court advantage cannot be understated – Wake Forest has been dominant in Winston-Salem, with passionate fan support and a 7-1 ACC record that speaks to their conference prowess. While Duke remains a formidable opponent, Wake Forest's current form, offensive efficiency, and defensive tenacity suggest they are more than capable of pulling off a significant upset. The Demon Deacons have proven they can generate defensive pressure, block shots effectively, and close out tight games, making them a dangerous team for any top-ranked opponent looking to maintain their perfect conference record.

Final Duke-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

The Duke Blue Devils and Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set for an electrifying ACC showdown on Saturday in Winston-Salem. Cooper Flagg leads Duke's potent offense, averaging 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while Wake Forest boasts home-court advantage at LJVM Coliseum. The Demon Deacons have been a pleasant surprise this season, sitting just 1.5 games behind Duke in conference standings.

Duke enters with a stellar 16-2 record and impressive offensive firepower, with Kon Knueppel adding 13.4 points per game and Tyrese Proctor contributing 10.5 points. Wake Forest's home court intensity and recent performance suggest they could challenge the Blue Devils. Historically, Wake Forest has covered four of their last five games against Duke, and seven of their last ten matchups have gone over the total. Expect a high-energy, closely contested battle between these ACC rivals but Duke will show how superior they are as they cover the spread on the road in this Saturday's ACC showdown.

Final Duke-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Duke -9.5 (-110), Over 135.5 (-110)