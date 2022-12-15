By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Welcome to Bowl Season fellow college football fans! The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Troy Trojans in the first-ranked battle of bowl season at the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a UTSA-Troy prediction and pick.

UTSA has gone 11-2 this season, their second straight year with double-digit wins. After beginning their season at 1-2, the Roadrunners have ripped off 10 straight victories. Head coach Jeff Traylor is in his third season at the helm, going 30-9 to begin his career.

Troy has an identical 11-2 record, also winners of 10 straight victories. The Trojans defeated Coastal Carolina to capture the Sun Belt Conference crown. Head coach Jon Sumrall, who came over after a three-year stint at Kentucky, has his program set up for continued success.

Here are the UTSA-Troy college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Odds: UTSA-Troy Odds

UTSA Roadrunners: +1.5 (-106)

Troy Trojans: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread

Veteran quarterback Frank Harris has been even better than last season, completing 71.1 percent of his passes for 3,865 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The lefty is in his fourth season as a starter, and has steadily improved year over year. Harris is also tied for the team lead with nine rushing touchdowns and is third with 588 rushing yards. Kevorian Barnes leads the team with 713 rushing yards, and has scored six touchdowns. Brenden Brady is second with 699 rushing yards and is tied with Harris for the team lead with nine rushing touchdowns. The Roadrunners have rushed for 2,307 yards and 28 touchdowns as a team. Troy has allowed just 117.4 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

Zakhari Franklin, the star receiver, leads the team with 1,100 receiving and 14 touchdowns, breaking his school records in both categories. Joshua Cephus is also a lethal option at receiver, with 985 receiving yards and six touchdowns. De’Corian Clark is second with eight receiving touchdowns. UTSA has averaged an insane 38.7 points and 486.1 yards of offense per game.

UTSA’s defense has been good enough, allowing 26.5 points and 404.8 yards of offense per game to opponents. The team has totaled 19 sacks and 13 interceptions, while Troy has allowed a whopping 40 sacks and thrown 13 interceptions. This is an opportunity for the Roadrunner defense to excel.

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread

Gunnar Watson has been solid, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,705 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson has added two rushing touchdowns as well. The running attack is led by Kimani Vidal, who has rushed for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns. DK Billingsley is second with 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The Trojans have totaled 1.581 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, while UTSA has allowed 151.4 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Tez Johnson leads the team with 823 receiving yards, ranking second with four touchdown catches. RaJae’ Johnson leads the team with six touchdown catches and is second with 672 receiving yards. UTSA has allowed 253.5 passing yards per game to their opponents. The Trojans have averaged 26.2 points and 374.5 yards of offense per game.

Defense has been the story for Troy, holding opponents to 17.5 points and 324.9 yards of offense per game. T.J. Jackson leads the team with eight sacks, and the Trojans have totaled 39 as a team. However, UTSA has allowed only 24. Reddy Steward leads the team with three interceptions.

Final UTSA-Troy Prediction & Pick

Veteran quarterback is the advantage for UTSA. Plus the Roadrunners can light up the scoreboard.

Final UTSA-Troy Prediction & Pick: UTSA +1.5 (-106), over 55.5 (-110)