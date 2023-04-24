A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Pete Davidson had a great time at Madison Square Garden on Sunday as he was one of the countless New York Knicks fans in attendance who saw their team take Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers down. However, Davidson’s experience at The Garden wasn’t all that rosy.

After the buzzer sounded, Pete Davidson got selfie requests from other fans, which he gamely indulged. But one fan got too close for comfort and the Saturday Night Live actor immediately pushed back.

here’s angry pete davidson 💯 pic.twitter.com/WgQsZO2a4H — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) April 23, 2023

The man in pink and sporting a Knicks cap put his arms around Pete Davidson which the latter did not obviously like, probably because he wasn’t even supposed to be in the shot that another fan was trying to capture. After that brief intense moment, Davison got back to taking selfies with the fans, but not before giving the man in pink a glaring stare.

As for the game itself, the Knicks won 102-93 on the strength of the performances of Villanova Wildcats products Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points to go with six assists and six rebounds in 43 minutes, while Hart finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 40 points.

Pete Davidson can catch a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden whatever happens in New York’s outing against the Cavs in Cleveland in Game 5 on Thursday. A win in that game by the Knicks would mean a ticket to the second round for New York, while a loss would necessitate a game at The Garden.