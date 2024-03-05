French actress Léa Seydoux, renowned for her roles in “Dune: Part Two” and the upcoming romance drama “The Beast,” shared her candid views on the disparities between working in Hollywood versus Europe. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Seydoux expressed a preference for the European film industry, emphasizing that it treats women on screen with more ease and respect compared to the perceived harshness of Hollywood, per IndieWire.
“I have more freedom because I'm a European actress, which suits me. In America you have to conform. I don’t want to adapt myself to the system, I want the system to adapt to me!” pic.twitter.com/wBkU39nl3i
Seydoux, 38, highlighted the challenges faced by women in Hollywood, citing ageism and economic pressures as prevalent issues. She expressed discomfort with the expectation to conform to certain standards and checkboxes, fearing the loss of freedom and desirability as she ages. According to Seydoux, the European industry offers a more conducive environment for women, where she feels less constrained and more empowered to explore diverse roles without fear of judgment or limitations.
The actress acknowledged the scarcity of roles for women her age in Hollywood, echoing sentiments expressed by her peers, such as Phoebe Dynevor. Despite the challenges, Léa Seydoux remains content with the roles she's been offered, viewing acting as a dynamic and enriching experience that allows her to feel alive and engaged creatively.
Regarding fame, Seydoux admitted to grappling with its implications, noting that while she occasionally encounters recognition in public, she is often able to move around unnoticed. She shared anecdotes of people misspelling her name or failing to recognize her altogether, highlighting the transient and unpredictable nature of celebrity status in her life.
Overall, Seydoux's perspective offers a nuanced insight into the contrasting dynamics of the American and European film industries, shedding light on the complexities and challenges faced by actors navigating different cultural and professional landscapes.