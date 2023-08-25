The news of Dune: Part Two being delayed has set the internet ablaze.

On August 24, it was reported that Warner Bros is moving the upcoming Dune sequel to March 15, 2024. It's not surprising, as reports of Warner Bros mulling a delay have been swirling.

This move is due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In the case of the latter, the SAG-AFTRA strike wouldn't allow the actors to promote the film. With stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more, it's understandable that the studio wants them available.

That said, three of Warner Bros' other 2023 releases, Wonka (December 15), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20), and The Color Purple (December 25) are staying put with their release dates. This wasn't a popular decision to all.

“This is such bulls**t to keep The Color Purple and Aquaman, two films I have NO intention of watching, but they push Dune in to March of next year!” said on X (formerly Twitter) user. Granted, the account features Chalamet's name and didn't try to hide its bias.

Another X user simply said, “Not surprised, but disappointed.”

A different X user looked at the awards outlook for Dune: Part Two .”A spring release will hurt Dune [Part] Two's Oscar chances for next year,” they said. With the Oscars presumably taking place next spring, it may be too close. However, you never know, and the recency may help the film. You also have to consider that the first Dune film took home a lot of below the line awards. For the sake of diversifying the winners, Dune: Part Two may not have even stood a chance in these categories.

The Dune: Part Two delay isn't a popular one amongst all, but it was a smart move logistically for Warner Bros. Hopefully, these strikes end soon so more releases can come out on time.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.