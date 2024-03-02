While the 2024 box office has started off relatively quiet, it is poised to change with the release of Dune Part 2 that followed a tidal wave of acclaim from critics and early fan screenings. The opening weekend domestic box office is already reflecting this as the sci-fi sequel is off to an extremely hot start as the biggest opening of 2024 thus far.
Dune Part 2 kicked off its opening weekend with Thursday night previews that brought in a reported $12 million, with Imax screenings accounting for roughly $4.5 million of the total according to Variety. An additional $20.2 million was made on Friday to bring the film's previews and opening day total to $32.2 million on its way to what an projected haul of between $70 and $80 million.
Thursday night's preview box office, alone, was enough to make Dune Part 2 the biggest weekend opening of 2024 by just beating out Bob Marley: One Love's opening weekend total of $11.6 million.
In addition to the hot start at the domestic box office, Dune Part 2 has received almost universal praise from critics and audiences, alike. Director Denis Villeneuve, in particular, was applauded for bringing the hyper-dense and deep universe created by author Frank Herbert to the big screen in faithful and striking detail even more than the first film.
Dune Part 2 picks up some time after the events of 2021's Dune, which ended with Timothee Chalamet's Prince Paul Atreides heading into the deserts of Arrakis alongside his mother, Lady Jessica, and the Fremen. Paul then sets about enacting his efforts to repay House Harkonnen's attempted destruction in kind, putting the young prince directly in conflict with Emperor Shaddam IV for his part in aiding the Harkonnens.
Dune Part 2 is now in theaters.