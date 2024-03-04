Dune: Part Two made a huge $81.5 million domestically at the box office. However, that total came with an IMAX twist.
Denis Villeneuve's sequel made nearly double what its predecessor made in 2021 ($41 million). This was the biggest box office opening of 2024 and the biggest since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October.
Interestingly, nearly half of what Dune: Part Two debuted to was made from premium large format screenings including IMAX. Variety is reporting that IMAX alone accounted for $18.5 million of the sequel's box office haul. That's nearly 23% of what the film made domestically this weekend. Some fans even wanted to attend the film in 70mm IMAX, a format that Villeneuve himself endorses.
It's a promising sign for the future of moviegoing. As long as event films promise big screen action, people will go in droves.
Dune: Part Two
Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two adapts the second half of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. It chronicles the continued rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with the Fremen and Chani (Zendaya). He is seeking revenge against those who tore his family apart, namely House Harkonnen.
Of course, Chalamet and Zendaya lead the sequel's ensemble cast. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem return from the first film. The likes of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken make their franchise debuts in the sequel.
Unlike its predecessor, Dune: Part Two was released exclusively in theaters. The previous film was a part of Warner Bros' “Day and Date” release plan, which meant it was available to stream on HBO Max on the same day as its theatrical release. The gamble evidently paid off.