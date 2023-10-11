The Motion Picture Association just came down with its rating for the much-anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, doling out a surprising PG-13 for “some strong language and suggestive materials”, but parents of young children frankly don't seem to give a s—.

According to a report in Yahoo! Entertainment, “it's unlikely that the rating will make much of a difference, with many parents having already seen the concert in person and being familiar with Swift's catalog (both the originals and Taylor's versions.)”

The website quotes one Washington, D.C. parent planning to bring her 6 year old daughter to the film as saying “I'm not concerned about the rating. I'm only concerned that she will get bored since she rarely sits for a whole movie. I think she will like sparkly clothes and music so she will probably make it all the way through for Taylor Swift.”

Another mom says she's planning to bring her 8-year-old son along with her teen daughter when they go to the movie. “I saw the Eras Tour in Philadelphia with my daughter and don't think there is anything inappropriate for younger children.”

She added, “My son has seen women dressed in less at the beach. I think Taylor Swift's music is empowering and that she is a fantastic role model. Plus, my son already knows most of Taylor Swift's music since it is on repeat at my house and I think it would be a lot of fun singing along with him, even if he sings off-key.”

Betsy Bozdech, the editorial director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that reviews and rates content for kids, says a review of the concert film is forthcoming, but could reveal a bit about the expected guidance: “Given that it's a filmed version of the tour (without, as I understand it, much in the way of behind-the-scenes/offstage moments) and the set list is pretty standard from show to show, we know that there will be occasional strong language in the song lyrics, as well as slightly sexy dancing/costumes.”

Travis Kelce might find fault with the description of the dancing and costumes as only “slightly” sexy, however.

Bozdech added, “We've rated her previous concert films at age 10+, and that's probably similar to where this one will land, too.”

The moral of the story is that parents of young children need ways to keep their kids entertained on the weekend. If they're cooped up at home with their little ones while the rest of the free world is at the new Taylor Swift movie, parents are probably going to drop a few f-bombs. The kiddos might as well hear them in the context of some catchy pop tunes with buttery popcorn to boot.