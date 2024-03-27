Dune: Part Two got a seal of approval from Director Steven Spielberg. The director praised the movie during his interview with director Denis Villeneuve on the DGA's “Director's Cut” podcast. Spielberg, the visionary behind classics like “E.T: Extra Terrestrial” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” lauded Villeneuve's work. “…you have made one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen.”
Spielberg's admiration didn't stop there. He expressed his honor in conversing with Villeneuve, likening him to a select group of world-building filmmakers throughout history. Villeneuve, visibly moved by the praise. Besides his Dune: Part Two comments, Spielberg aslo struck the Dune director.
He also praised the scene in Dune where Paul rides a sandworm for the first time.
Spielberg marveled at Villeneuve's portrayal of the desert landscape. He focused on the symbolic significance and the visual spectacle of the sandworms. He praised the scene of Paul surfing the sandworms as “one of the greatest things I have ever seen,” commending Villeneuve for making the desert appear fluid like an ocean.
The behind-the-scenes efforts to bring this scene to life were substantial. With Villeneuve and his team dedicating 44 days to shoot it. The crew constructed a massive 90-foot-long sandworm set piece. Leaving cinematographer Greig Fraser initially skeptical but ultimately impressed by the final result.
Definitely, Denis Villeneuve's meticulous attention to detail ensured that audiences will enjoy Dune: Part Two. Steven Spielberg wouldn't have said so if it wasn't enjoyable. As a master storyteller in the science fiction filmmaking himself.
Who else praised Dune: Part Two?
Similar to Spielberg's praises, Dune: Part Two also received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, according to BBC. In particular, they praised its breathtaking visuals, compelling storytelling, and stellar performances from the cast. Many hailed it as one of the best science fiction films in recent memory. Even fans of Frank Herbert, who wrote dune, could not help but praise the film.
The Independent awarded the film five stars, describing it as “like no other blockbuster in existence.” Critic Clarisse Loughrey praised the film as the “ultimate payoff” to director Denis Villeneuve's bold decision to adapt Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel.
David Fear of Rolling Stone hailed the sequel as “what a true sci-fi epic looks like,” lauding it as “bigger, bolder, and better than part one.”
The Guardian's four-star review commended Villeneuve's direction, while Empire praised the expanded cast, particularly newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.
However, not all reviews were unanimous in their praise. IndieWire's David Ehrlich critiqued the film for its spectacle outweighing its dramatic substance.
Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he goes through the desert planet of Arrakis. Alongside his love interest Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen people. In the sequel, Chalamet's portrayal of Paul evolves into a darker and more complex character, earning praise from critics for his performance.