Austin Butler revealed that the creepy kiss scene with co-star Stellan Skarsgård in “Dune: Part Two” was entirely improvised.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, Butler discussed the unexpected moment with Skarsgård in detail. His character, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and Skarsgård's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, dove into unconventional scenes.
Butler explained that the kiss, although unsettling due to the characters' familial relationship, symbolized Feyd-Rautha's intense devotion to his uncle and his desire to emulate him. To embody Feyd-Rautha authentically, Butler adopted Skarsgård's speaking voice. While also making his own accent.
Reflecting on the improvisational aspect of the scene, Butler praised Skarsgård's commitment and flexibility. He described him as a “game for anything” and “the best.” According to Austin Butler, the essence of acting lies in impacting one's scene partner. A sentiment echoed by Stellan Skarsgård.
Skarsgård, in turn, found working opposite Butler both amusing and rewarding. He noted Butler's genuine enjoyment in portraying the villainous Feyd-Rautha, contrasting with his intense method preparation for previous roles like Elvis Presley.
Butler acknowledged the necessity of maintaining boundaries while embodying such characters, recognizing the potential toll on personal relationships. Despite his past immersive experiences, particularly in his portrayal of Elvis Presley, Butler opted for a more balanced approach with Feyd-Rautha to safeguard his well-being and those around him.
Director Denis Villeneuve commended Butler's ability to transition between his character and reality, acknowledging the residual presence of Feyd-Rautha even off-camera. With “Dune: Part Two” currently in theaters from “Elvis,” Butler's portrayal of Feyd-Rautha stands as a testament to his versatility in acting.