Dwight Howard drops bold take on his Hall of Fame chances

Dwight Howard was once considered one of the best NBA big men in the league. He featured incredible athleticism which led to rebounding and interior scoring dominance. Some felt he was on his way to becoming the next Shaq. He was electric during his time in Orlando with the Magic. But after joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012, Howard wasn’t the same player. Sure, he was still plenty talented. But a mixture of injuries and underperformance have highlighted the back half of his career.

So is Dwight Howard a Hall of Famer? He certainly has a case to be made. And according to Howard himself, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

“It’s not up to me,” Howard said in a recent radio interview. “But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.”

Howard made the statement on Scoop B Radio.

Howard is an 8-time All-Star who led the league in rebounds and blocks on multiple occasions. Additionally, he was a walking double-double during his prime. He’s averaged a double-double 15 times during his 18 year career. He also averaged over 20 points four times during his time in the league.

He is approaching 20,000 total points for his career. There is no question he was a production machine during his time in the league. He’s made 8 All-NBA teams and is a 3-time Defense Player of the Year.

Dwight Howard is still looking to sign with a team prior to the 2022-2023 season. But once he does retire, it would be surprising if he didn’t make the Hall of Fame.