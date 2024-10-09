Dwight Howard has made quite a transformation after being cast in Dancing with the Stars. In a video shared by his dancing partner Daniella Karagach, the NBA player is seen sporting a new bob.

In the video, a hairstylist is helping with with his new ‘do and he's quoting Rick James singing, “Fire and Desire.”

Fans also agreed to the resemblance with one fan writing, “Looks like Rick James.”

Dwight Howard Responds To Viral Hair-Do

Howard even gave himself a nickname after donning his now-viral bob.

“They said Bob Howard not invited to the cookout,” Howard said on X making fun of himself.

The NBA star wore the bob for this week's episode of Dancing with the Stars because the theme was honoring 70s music and culture with “Soul Train Night.” While Howard (and others) made fun of his bob many praised his performance alongside Karagach. The pair danced to Cha Cha to “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5.

“I enjoyed your dance. Keep it up. You're good!” one fan responded to his performance.

“You know, even tho they didn't have much time to rehearse and he forgot a couple steps, Dwight def knows the golden rule of performing: when you forget what to do, never stop entertaining!” a fan commented on their dance video. “It sucks that we missed out on what probably would've been another awesome dance if they'd had enough time to practice but hey, I still enjoyed what they did! He's got such a fun attitude out there on the dance floor.”

“I know it he missed some steps, but I honestly didn’t notice it too much. The enjoyment on his face always distracts me from any technical missteps,” a fan reacted to their performance.

“I know he ‘technically' didn’t do well, but d*mn, you could tell he was having fun. I absolutely loved his dancing,” a fan wrote responding to the pair's score.

Howard and Karagach scored a 23/40 score, placing them at the bottom, but the couple was spared from leaving the competition.

Take a look at their performance below and catch the next episode of Dancing with the Stars tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.