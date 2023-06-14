There have been many snubs to the NBA Top 75 Greatest Players of All Time list announced in 2021, and Dwyane Wade believes the biggest of them all is none other than Dwight Howard.

An eight-time All-NBA, eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time rebound champion, 2008 Slam Dunk Champion, an Eastern Conference Champion with the Orlando Magic, carrying them to the NBA Finals in 2009, and of course, a 2020 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard has very well accomplished everything there is to accomplish to at the very least be in the conversation to be in the Top 75 list. But not only does he not make the list, but he also doesn't even get to currently play in the NBA, he's instead playing in Taiwan and then goes back home less than a year later after being offered much less than what he deserves.

And Dwyane Wade he believes “one thousand percent” that Dwight Howard got snubbed on that NBA Top 75 list.

“I really don’t understand,” Wade says on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say about Dwight Howard, his personality or whatever people like to take a shot at. But when it comes to that man’s actual work, his body of work, it’s undeniable. He took that team to the Finals. You can pick a lot of guys to be on this team, it’s all subjective. But when you’re talking about this generation, these last 25 years, how many names can you think of where Dwight Howard is not in there?”

Well, to quote current TNT commentator and former Magic coach, Stan Van Gundy, “Whatever the reason that he got left out of the 75th anniversary team, there’s something more than basketball to it.”

It's true that Dwight Howard has a shady past, from getting Van Gundy fired, to his nightmarish season with the Lakers, and being bounced around multiple teams in his twilight years, but the man redeemed himself, became humble, and played a pivotal role in the 2020 championship. He deserves his respect.