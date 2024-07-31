The Team USA basketball squad is continuing its strong run in the 2024 Paris Olympics. USA took on Team South Sudan in a heated matchup up Wednesday and won 103-86 off a big performance from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. Moreover, former Heat legend Dwyane Wade was impressed with Adebayo and posted an instant reaction to his play on social media.

Adebayo finished the game with a team-high 18 points along with seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal. Thus, he was highlighted during a broadcast segment, prompting this response from Wade:

“My brother deserved it today, he was HOOPIN,” Wade wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dwyane Wade knows a thing or two about impressive Olympic performances. He suited up for Team USA two times, winning a bronze medal in 2004 and a gold in 2008. Wade's praise for Bam Adebayo comes at the right time. The star center and his team will need all the positivity they can get as they prepare for the next round.

Adebayo was not the only one who performed well on Wednesday. Kevin Durant was the USA's second-leading scorer with 14 points off the bench. He was followed by Anthony Edwards, (13) LeBron James (12), Anthony Davis (8), Devin Booker (10), and Derrick White (10). The team's win over South Sudan advanced them to the basketball quarterfinal of the 2024 Olympics.

Can Bam Adebayo, USA keep up the momentum?

Adebayo's early stint with the team did not go as smoothly as expected. When the USA started their exhibition play, fellow center Anthony Davis revealed he and Adebayo were “still trying to figure it out” and “get in each other's way” on occasion. Their awkward fit at times led to missed defensive assignments or turnovers. However, the two star big men have found a way to coexist successfully, as Team USA remains undefeated.

Furthermore, head coach Steve Kerr said that “AD with anybody is good,” per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Perhaps the same can be said of Adebayo, who boasts an equally impressive skillset. Adebayo is a defensive menace who can score on the inside and knock down mid-range jumpers. His presence compliments Team USA's two-way attack.

The 27-year-old averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 71 regular season games during the 2023-24 season. His versatile and effective defense earned him a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive First Team. After his stint with Team USA, Adebayo looks to help the Heat make a run back to the NBA Finals.