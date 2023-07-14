Dylan Mulvaney is back in the United States after visiting Peru “to feel safe” after all the Bud Light backlash. The influencer never got her apology from Bud Light, but she does seem okay at the L.A. film festival, per TMZ.

Dressed in a sheer striped dress, Dylan Mulvaney visited Outfest on Thursday, July 13. Outfest is an LGBTQ+ film festival at the Orpheum Theater. The special showing for the night was the screening of “Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe” directed by trans filmmaker Aitch Alberto.

Outfest made history after 41 years of festivals, marking the first time trans-created projects have both opened and closed the festival. Mulvaney went in support of the historical moment.

Mulvaney hit up the festival after returning from Peru. For those who don't know, Mulvaney went to Peru because she no longer felt safe in the United States amid the backlash. Her partnership with Bud Light caused many conservative customers to boycott the product and began harassing the influencer. Anheuser-Busch reportedly losing more than $27 billion amid the outrage.

But during all that, Mulvaney felt she never got the support from the beer company she deserved.

“I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined and I should've made this video months ago but I didn't,” she said in a video. “I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired.”

“So I patiently waited for things to get better but surprise, they haven't really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” she continued.