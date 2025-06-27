Serena Williams sweetly decided to taunt Simone Biles over her recent vacation video.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared footage of her vacation on her Instagram Story Thursday (June 25) and tagged Biles, “Jealous?”

“girllllllllllll yes,” the seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote, adding a broken heart and crying emoji.

“Just you wait,” the gymnast added.

The gymnast and tennis player have linked up several times over the years, with Biles even meeting Williams' eldest daughter, Olympia Ohanian, at the Gold Over America Tour. Williams shares Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian and Adira River Ohanian with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

“I had to take S & Jr to see @simonebiles' Gold Over America Tour. Packed house. Awesome night. Don't miss it if they're coming to your town,” Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

The Reddit co-founder continued, “And thank you Simone and @jordanchiles for absolutely making Olympia's MONTH I bought all the merch I could and even tried making this morning's pancake look like Olympia in one of her new leotards – sorry babygirl, photorealism is hard and the batter was too runny today.”

Simone Biles Recent Drama With Riley Gaines

Article Continues Below

The cute exchange between Biles and Williams follows a not-so-good few weeks for the gymnast, who was in a heated feud with Riley Gaines over transgender women in women's sports.

It began when Gaines misgendered a high school athlete as a “boy,” to which Biles reacted in a since-deleted X post, “@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” Biles wrote on X at the time.

“Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_,” Biles hit back in a separate post, referring to her race with transgender athlete Lia Thomas back in 2022, where both Gaines and Thomas tied for fifth place.

The former collegiate swimmer reacted: “This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest.”

Biles ended up apologizing and later exiting X altogether by deactivating her account.

After deactivating her account, Gaines responded with listing several bullet points on why she didn't like the fact that Biles decided to step away from X.

has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take

gets rightfully ridiculed for it

issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash

deletes account to pretend it never happened

“Sad to see such a phenom go down like this,” she concluded her post.

– has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take

– gets rightfully ridiculed for it

– issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash

– deletes account to pretend it never happened Sad to see such a phenom go down like this https://t.co/AiYir3kRG5 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the drama between the two, Biles shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 23 which seemingly refers to her decision on leaving the platform.

“Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive,” Biles posted.